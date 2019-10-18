The Hundred: Lydia Greenway looking forward to working with 'world-class players'

Lydia Greenway will coach Oval Invincibles in the women's Hundred next summer

Lydia Greenway says the chance to work with "world-class players" and build a strong team culture was a big attraction to coaching in The Hundred.

Greenway - who played 225 games for England Women across all formats - will lead the Oval Invincibles women's side in the inaugural edition of the 100-ball tournament next summer.

The 34-year-old is busy building her squad, which already contains England internationals Laura Marsh and Fran Wilson, with further additions to be announced during Sunday's men's draft.

"Throughout my playing career I always coached, at grassroots level and county age groups, and having the opportunity to work with the best players is something that really appealed to me," Greenway told Sky Sports.

"As a coach it's not necessarily about helping players improve technically, it's about working together and creating a culture and making sure we are as switched on as we can be.

"That's what I am most excited about. Working with world-class players and hopefully creating a successful, winning environment."

Three overseas players will be permitted in each Hundred side, with the likes of Australia's Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning and India's Smriti Mandhana likely to have been involved in a bidding war.

"From what I've gathered, a lot of the coaches are eager to get the backbone of the team in place and it has been no different for me," said Greenway, who will pit her wits against Charlotte Edwards in The Hundred, with the former England captain leading the Southern Brave franchise.

"It's been about trying to get the core players in place and build the rest of your team around that. I'm pretty close to finalising everything.

"In the women's game you tend to get the top 10, 15 overseas players travelling around and playing in the various competitions so from that point of view you are going to take a gamble on them.

"You just hope they come into the tournament in form. With the quality of the players involved, they always find a way to make an impact."

Greenway says she has "loved" being part of contract negotiations and feels The Hundred presents a great "opportunity" for players and coaches alike to boost their profile.

Five of the seven confirmed coaches in the women's Hundred are female with four of them - Greenway, Edwards, Salliann Briggs (Trent Rockets) and Danielle Hazell (Northern Superchargers) - English.

"From a player's point of view, it is the first time they have had the freedom to sign for a team they want. I think the domestic players have realised they are valued," said Greenway.

"From conversations I have had, they have had three or four offers on the table and for players not necessarily involved with England, that has made them realise they are very important for the game.

"For us as coaches it's about trying to give them the best offer to hopefully entice them to come and play for us. The whole experience has been brilliant and it's been interesting approaching players.

"Quite often they say there is interest elsewhere and you so want to say, 'Who are those coaches trying to tap you up?!'

"It is a really exciting time and with so many female coaches involved in the competition it is another step forward in developing opportunities.

"The Kia Super League, which I can't speak highly enough of, was a great platform and hopefully The Hundred will take the baton on, even more so that we now have eight teams instead of six.

"We are going to see more players who haven't had a path to play come into the reckoning. They might not be in the starting XI but they are going to be training with Perry, Heather Knight, Katherine Brunt, Mandhana.

"They will be exposed to what makes an elite, world-class player. Hopefully that experience will improve them as players. The Hundred has a massive role to play in bringing on our younger players.

"I don't see why [The Hundred cannot rival the Women's Big Bash]. One of the reasons the WBBL is so popular is because of the branding.

"The fact it is allied with the men's competition is a plus in itself but it has also been made really appealing for children - boys and girls. It's not just girls watching the women's game but boys as well.

"That's what The Hundred has a really good opportunity to do, to ensure young people growing up watching the game don't see gender. They just see really good cricket and love the game even more."

Off-spinner Marsh and middle-order batter Wilson were revealed as Oval Invincibles at the launch of The Hundred in London on October 3 - and Greenway could not be happier with her recruits.

"They both bring experience," she added.

"Marsh has been around the England set-up for a number of years and will bring a lot to the group in terms of tactics.

"The same for Fran, who I think has been underestimated over the past 18 months for England. For her it's about continuing to do what she has done.

"In the field, she brings another dimension - she can really lead the fielding unit in a competition where fielding is going to be crucial. To have those two players will hopefully help us make good strides.

More women's signings will be announced during the men's Hundred Draft on Sunday night, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7pm.