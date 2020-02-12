England leaving Dawid Malan out of T20 side 'doesn't make sense' says Niall O'Brien

Dawid Malan

England's decision to leave Dawid Malan out of their side for the first T20I against South Africa "doesn't make sense", according to former Ireland wicketkeeper Niall O'Brien.

Malan averages 57 and has a strike rate over 150 from his nine T20Is and hit an England-record 48-ball ton in his last knock in New Zealand in November, having previously struck five half-centuries in the format.

DAWID MALAN'S T20I RECORD Matches: 9

Runs: 458

Hundreds: 1

Fifties: 5

Average: 57.25

Strike rate: 156.31

But the left-hander was overlooked for the one-run defeat to the Proteas in East London, with Jason Roy - who smashed 70 from 38 balls - Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow forming the top three, and Joe Denly joining captain Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes in the top six.

"I can't believe he is not playing," O'Brien said of left-hander Malan.

"Okay, nine games is not a huge sample size but those numbers suggest you have to play. For him him not to play is strange - it doesn't make sense.

"I don't think he can bat six - I would suggest top three is going to be where he is most effective.

"That means, for me, Buttler or Bairstow have to go down to five or six and I would suggest Buttler is better there to see the game over the line.

"Denly is a good cricketer - he has done well in Test cricket and did well in the ODI series. But him coming in at five or six is not going to send shivers down a bowler's spine

"If Buttler comes out with you needing eight or nine an over he can kill a game in two or three overs."

However, O'Brien - who played county cricket for Kent, Northamptonshire and Leicestershire - does not expect England to make many alterations between now and the T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

"If Eoin (Morgan) is saying he is playing his best team until the World Cup I can't see him making a change [for the next T20I in Durban in Friday]," said O'Brien.

"He has obviously earmarked Denly in his best team so he should get a run if you are going on what Eoin is saying. I don't think many on the outers are going to get a look in.

"Jofra Archer is injured and you would think if if he is fit and firing that he will come back to partner Mark Wood in the pace attack but I don't think there are going to bee too many other changes.

England ended on 176-9 against South Africa at Buffalo Park after losing seven wickets for 44 runs as they attempted to top the hosts' 177-8.

"I think England will be better for the run out," added O'Brien. "They'll be disappointed but will come back better for game two."

Watch the second T20I between South Africa and England, at Kingsmead in Durban, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 3.30pm on Friday.