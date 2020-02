IPL 2020 to start with Mumbai vs Chennai on Sunday, March 29

Sky have acquired rights to the Indian Premier League for the next three years

The 2020 IPL will begin on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians hosting Chennai Super Kings in a repeat of last year's final.

All 60 IPL matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports as part of a new three-year deal.

Mumbai beat Chennai by one run in the 2019 final to claim the title for a fourth time but the Super Kings can look for revenge when they visit the Indians at Wankhede Stadium for the season opener.

Delhi Capitals host Kings XI Punjab on March 30, with Royal Challengers Bangalore entertaining Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's first outing is at home to Mumbai on April 1, with Rajasthan Royals - who have England stars Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Tom Curran on their books - getting under way at Chennai on April 2.

Unlike in previous years, there will be no double-headers on Saturdays with double-headers now limited to Sundays.

The schedule for the knockout phase will be released in due course but the final is due to be played on Sunday, May 24.

There are 12 English players poised to play in the 2020 IPL - that number down from the initial 13 with an elbow injury ruling seamer Jofra Archer out of Rajasthan's campaign.

Sam Curran will play for Chennai, while Chris Woakes and Jason Roy are signed to Delhi, Chris Jordan has been acquired by Kings XI, and one-day captain Eoin Morgan will join Harry Gurney and Tom Banton at Kolkata.

Plus, Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow have been retained by RCB and Sunrisers respectively.

Jos Buttler in action for Rajasthan Royals (Credit: AFP)

IPL SCHEDULE 2020

Sunday, March 29 - Mumbai vs Chennai

Monday, March 30 - Delhi vs Kings XI

Tuesday, March 31 - RCB vs Kolkata

Wednesday, April 1 - Sunrisers vs Mumbai

Thursday, April 2 - Chennai vs Rajasthan

Friday, April 3 - Kolkata vs Delhi

Saturday, April 4 - Kings XI vs Sunrisers

Sunday, April 5 - Mumbai vs RCB | Rajasthan vs Delhi

Monday, April 6 - Kolkata vs Chennai

Tuesday, April 7 - RCB vs Sunrisers

Wednesday, April 8 - Kings XI vs Mumbai

Thursday, April 9 - Rajasthan vs Kolkata

Friday, April 10 - Delhi vs RCB

Saturday, April 11 - Chennai vs Kings XI

Sunday, April 12 - Sunrisers vs Rajasthan | Kolkata vs Mumbai

Monday, April 13 - Delhi vs Chennai

Tuesday, April 14 - Kings XI vs RCB

Wednesday, April 15 - Mumbai vs Rajasthan

Thursday, April 16 - Sunrisers vs Kolkata

Friday, April 17 - Kings XI vs Chennai

Saturday, April 18 - RCB vs Rajasthan

Sunday, April 19 - Delhi vs Kolkata | Chennai vs Sunrisers

Monday, April 20 - Mumbai vs Kings XI

Tuesday, April 21 - Rajasthan vs Sunrisers

Wednesday, April 22 - RCB vs Delhi

Thursday, April 23 - Kolkata vs Kings XI

Friday, April 24 - Chennai vs Mumbai

Saturday, April 25 - Rajasthan vs RCB

Sunday, April 26 - Kings XI vs Kolkata | Sunrisers vs Delhi

Monday, April 27 - Chennai vs RCB

Tuesday, April 28 - Mumbai vs Kolkata

Wednesday, April 29 - Rajasthan vs Kings XI

Thursday, April 30 - Sunrisers vs Chennai

Friday, May 1 - Mumbai vs Delhi

Saturday, May 2 - Kolkata vs Rajasthan

Sunday, May 3 - RCB vs Kings XI | Delhi vs Sunrisers

Monday, May 4 - Rajasthan vs Chennai

Tuesday, May 5 - Sunrisers vs RCB

Wednesday, May 6 - Delhi vs Mumbai

Thursday, May 7 - Chennai vs Kolkata

Friday, May 8 - Kings XI vs Rajasthan

Saturday, May 9 - Mumbai vs Sunrisers

Sunday, May 10 - Chennai vs Delhi | Kolkata vs RCB

Monday, May 11 - Rajasthan vs Mumbai

Tuesday, May 12 - Sunrisers vs Kings XI

Wednesday, May 13 - Delhi vs Rajasthan

Thursday, May 14 - RCB vs Chennai

Friday, May 15 - Kolkata vs Sunrisers

Saturday, May 16 - Kings XI vs Delhi

Sunday, May 17 - RCB vs Mumbai

