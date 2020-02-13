IPL returns to Sky Sports in 2020 as part of a three-year contract

Sky has acquired rights to Indian Premier League for the next three years

Sky Sports has become the home of the VIVO Indian Premier League in the UK and Ireland after announcing a three-year deal to broadcast one of the world's top T20 tournaments.

Customers will be able to watch all 60 of the matches exclusively live on Sky Sports.

The tournament sees the greatest players in the world join forces with local favourites including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma; a total of 13 English players will be involved, including Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler.

Rob Webster, Sky Sports Managing Director said: "The VIVO IPL is a truly spectacular competition and one that grips you from start to finish. The tournament features the world's best T20 players, all playing in-front of thousands of passionate fans across the India.

0:42 Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler are among the England players looking to light up the 2020 Indian Premier League, live on Sky Sports Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler are among the England players looking to light up the 2020 Indian Premier League, live on Sky Sports

"Sky Sports' cricket coverage - still trying to catch its breath from a stunning 2019 - goes from strength to strength for the year ahead. We're thrilled to add the VIVO IPL to an already busy cricketing calendar for 2020 joining events such as the ICC Men's and Women's T20 World Cup's from Australia.

"England's international summer will feature visits from Australia, Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland, as well as domestic cricket which will be headlined by The Hundred."

Mumbai Indians won the 2019 tournament with a dramatic one-run win over Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad, claiming their fourth title in the process.

There are multiple ways to watch this fantastic year of cricket on Sky Sports; through Now TV, Sky+ and our premium service SkyQ. A NowTV day pass is priced at £9.99, a week pass at £14.99, or a month pass costing £33.99.