Eoin Morgan and Sam Curran get big-money deals in IPL auction

KKR paid £560k to secure Eoin Morgan's services at next year's IPL

White-ball captain Eoin Morgan and all-rounder Sam Curran were the big winners from the England contingent at the IPL auction, earning deals in excess of £500k.

Morgan was the second player up in the auction with Kolkata Knight Riders securing his services for £560k before Chennai Super Kings won the battle for Curran with a bid of £590k.

Jason Roy and Chris Woakes were both picked up by Delhi Capitals for £160k each but it was the Australians who attracted the highest bids with Glenn Maxwell sold to Kings XI Punjab for £1.15m, only to be topped by Pat Cummins, who went to KKR for £1.6m.

Sam Curran will be back at the IPL after impressing in his debut season

The third million-pound player was more of a surprise with South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris pocketing £1.1m as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat a number of sides to his signature.

RCB also recruited Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch, paying £470k for the experienced opener. Another Aussie opener, Chris Lynn, was first under the hammer and wen to Mumbai Indians for a cut-price £210k.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer will be joined at Rajasthan Royals by Robin Uthappa. The 34-year-old batsman was snapped up for £320k.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Colin de Grandhomme and Yusuf Pathan were among those to go unsold in the first two rounds of bidding.