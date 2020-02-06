England's Jofra Archer out of Sri Lanka tour and IPL with elbow injury

Jofra Archer will miss the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka and the IPL with an elbow injury

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the tour of Sri Lanka tour and the 2020 Indian Premier League season with a stress fracture of the right elbow.

The 24-year-old has been struggling with the problem throughout the winter and missed the final three Tests of the series win in South Africa.

Archer was withdrawn from the T20I series against South Africa but is now facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines, though the fast bowler took to Twitter on Thursday to say: "Be back soon."

An ECB statement on Thursday read: "Jofra Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow yesterday in the UK. The scans confirmed that Archer has suffered a low-grade stress fracture of the right elbow.

"As a result of the injury, he has been ruled out of England's Test tour of Sri Lanka and the Indian Premier League 2020 season.

"He will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team, with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign, starting in June against West Indies."

Archer has 30 Test wickets to his name already but has struggled with injuries this winter

Archer was England's leading wicket-taker in their triumphant World Cup campaign and then took 22 scalps at an average of 20.27 in the Ashes, in what was a breakthrough international summer for the bowler.

However, he has endured a difficult first winter on England duty, struggling somewhat in New Zealand and then missing much of the South Africa tour.

Sky Sports' Rob Key doesn't subscribe to the theory, however, that Archer's injury has come about due to being over-bowled by England as he broke through on the international stage.

"You've got to remember that last year was a year where England were trying to win the World Cup," said Key. "What do you want them to do? Not bowl him so many overs and sacrifice winning that potentially.

"The fact is, he had been England's best bowler and this was four years' worth of planning; I know Archer didn't feature for all four years.

"Then you had the Ashes as well. What do you want him to do, stop bowling at Steve Smith? England were trying to get out Australia's gun batsmen in a must-win series. These things happen.

"I've never heard of a fast bowler - who bowls as quick as Archer does, over 90mph - who doesn't get injured. That is just what happens.

"Andrew Flintoff, Stuart Broad, Simon Jones. The gift they have for pace means there's also a trade-off, a curse that also they put their bodies through such strain that they are going to get injured."

Tom Curran was set to be a team-mate of Archer's for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL

Speaking on the eve of England's second ODI against South Africa at Durban, Tom Curran said of Archer, an IPL team-mate at Rajasthan Royals: "It definitely is [a blow]. He's a world-class player, so obviously very disappointing for him, England and Rajasthan."

As for whether Archer being sidelined boosts his hopes of featuring more for England and Rajasthan, Curran added: "I guess you could say that.

"It's disappointing not to have him there but at the same time it will open up opportunities for other guys. If I'm given those chances, I'll be looking to take them."