Eoin Morgan leapfrogs Virat Kohli in T20I batting rankings
By Sam Drury
Last Updated: 17/02/20 11:44am
Eoin Morgan is up to ninth in the ICC's latest T20I batting rankings, moving ahead of India captain Virat Kohli.
The England skipper smashed a stunning 57 not out from 22 balls to lead his side to victory over South Africa at Centurion on Sunday and clinch a 2-1 series win.
Morgan was named man of the series after scoring a quickfire 52 in the opening game to go with his record-equalling 21-ball fifty in the decider and those runs have seen him go past Kohli in the standings.
Pakistan's Babar Azam remains top while Dawid Malan is still England's highest-ranked batsman. The left-hander is sixth despite scoring just 11 in his one and only appearance of the series against South Africa.
Jason Roy blasted a superb 70 in the first game against the Proteas but slips to 14th but Jonny Bairstow (23rd) and Jos Buttler (31st) both made gains following half-centuries in the win at SuperSport Park.
Adil Rashid stays joint-sixth, alongside South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo, in the bowling rankings, the leg-spinner is England's sole representative in the top 10 with Chris Jordan holding firm in 11th, Tom Curran is up to 29th.