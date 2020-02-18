The Hundred: Moeen Ali to captain Birmingham Phoenix

England World Cup winner Moeen Ali grew up a short distance from the Birmingham Phoenix's home ground of Edgbaston

Birmingham Phoenix have announced England World Cup winner Moeen Ali will be their men's captain for the first season of The Hundred.

The 32-year-old all-rounder, who grew up a short distance from the Phoenix's home ground of Edgbaston, will lead fellow World Cup-winning Birmingham local, Chris Woakes, as well as upcoming England bowler Pat Brown and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson this summer.

"Every time I come to Edgbaston it takes me back to some great first memories of coming here at a very young age," said Moeen.

"I grew up in this area and to be the first-ever men's captain of Birmingham Phoenix in a new and inclusive competition that will reach out to communities and welcome them is very special for me."

Moeen has an excellent record as a captain having led Worcestershire Rapids to the past two Vitality Blast finals at Edgbaston, including victory in 2018.

Moeen added: "Worcestershire is where I have developed as a player and as a leader and captaining them in high-profile games like at Finals Day will shape the way I will lead the Birmingham Phoenix.

"It will also help that I've got my Rapids team-mate Pat Brown too because he is one of the best young white-ball bowlers in the country and when you add players like Chris Woakes, we have a strong local flavour that I'm sure can bring home the title."

Andrew McDonald, Birmingham Phoenix men's head coach, said: "Moeen is a fantastic all-rounder and has the experience and temperament to lead the team.

"He started his cricket journey here at Edgbaston from a young age so it feels fitting that he will captain the men's Birmingham Phoenix team.

The Hundred will start on July 17, 2020, with Birmingham Phoenix starting their campaign at Edgbaston against London Spirit on July 18.

