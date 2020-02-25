Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler collect Buckingham Palace honours

0:30 England's World Cup winners Ben Stokes OBE and Jos Buttler MBE picked up their honours at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday England's World Cup winners Ben Stokes OBE and Jos Buttler MBE picked up their honours at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday

Cricketing heroes Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have been awarded honours at Buckingham Palace following England's thrilling victory in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

After last summer's triumph, Stokes was made an OBE for his services to cricket in the New Year Honours list, while team-mate Buttler was made an MBE.

It follows a remarkable 12 months for the England cricket team, who beat New Zealand in the Lord's final last July to win the men's World Cup for the first time.

The sporting stars declined to speak to members of the press after collecting their honours from the Duke of Cambridge on Tuesday.

The duo were joined at Buckingham Palace by Colin Graves, chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board, who was recognised with a CBE for services to the sport.

Mr Graves told the PA news agency he was "honoured" to be alongside Stokes and Buttler, adding: "Without a shadow of a doubt, it's two great players and to share the day with them is brilliant."

The chairman said that there was a "buzz" among fans following a golden summer for cricket.

"You just have to look at the Sports Personality of the Year awards, Stokesy won the main award, the team won the team award, the team won the moments of the year award," he added. "To win all those three prizes at those awards was fantastic."

When collecting his honours, Mr Graves said Prince William had acknowledged cricket was "on a high" and "in a different place" following England's triumph.