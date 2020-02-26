Heather Knight puts Women's T20 World Cup ton down to power-hitting transformation

1:47 England captain Heather Knight reflects on her record partnerships with Nat Sciver that helped to beat Thailand at the Women's T20 World Cup. England captain Heather Knight reflects on her record partnerships with Nat Sciver that helped to beat Thailand at the Women's T20 World Cup.

Heather Knight became the first England player to score a century in all three formats as she hit a superb 108 not out off 66 balls in her side's Women's T20 World Cup win over Thailand.

Knight, who surpassed Charlotte Edwards' 80 against Bangladesh in 2014 to register England's highest T20 World Cup score, is revelling in her an upturn in her T20 fortunes.

Knight had just one T20I half-century to her name before travelling to Australia in late January, where she has since score two further fifties in the tri-series with India and their hosts and then notched only the fourth-ever T20 World Cup ton.

"It's really pleasing," said Knight, who put on a tournament-record partnership of 169 with Nat Sciver (59no) for the third wicket.

"It's been a while since I've been anywhere near a hundred in T20 cricket, so it's nice to finally do the business in T20.

"I'm really pleased with how my batting's improved in that area, and it's not often I outscore Nat. I'll be on her back in the next few days as it's normally her up the other end outscoring me.

England Women captain Heather Knight celebrates her maiden T20I century with Nat Sciver

"Trying to score around the ground is something I've really tried to develop. I didn't score around the ground that much today, there was a lot on the leg side and over square leg, but I've worked particularly on my power hitting.

"I've played that role at six or seven where you go in and have to hit the ball hard from ball one.

"Having the spell at that stage in the order has really helped with my power hitting and scoring quickly at the back end."

Knight came to the crease with England tottering on 7-2, with openers Amy Jones and Danni Wyatt both dismissed for ducks.

Lydia Greenway and Nasser Hussain reflect on England's excellent performance against Thailand despite a surprisingly poor start with the bat.

It was all England from there on in, with Knight extending her incredible record at Canberra's Manuka Oval that has seen all four of her T20I scores of fifty plus come at the capital venue.

"I just really like the ground, it's quite skinny, it comes on nicely and you get good value for your shots," added Knight.

"I'd love to play at Manuka all the time! We've got another game here [on Friday against Pakistan] to hopefully cash in and put in another good performance in this World Cup."

England's Sophie Ecclestone said there was no fear of defeat when the team lost both of their opening batters for ducks against Thailand.

