Heather Knight struck her maiden T20 international century as England kick-started their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a 98-run win over Thailand.

Knight (108no off 66 balls) shared an unbroken third-wicket stand of 169 with Nat Sciver (59 off 52 balls) in a formidable total of 176-2, which proved far beyond their opponents - Thailand reaching 78-7 in reply.

The pair came together after a jittery start for England, who lost their opening match of the tournament to South Africa by six wickets, as Amy Jones and Danni Wyatt both fell for ducks.

Sciver initially led the fightback, driving crisply through the off-side, but was overhauled by Knight in the thirties as the captain swept strongly on her way to a 38-ball fifty.

The 29-year-old eased past 1,000 T20 international runs in the process, registering her fourth fifty in the process - remarkably, all of them scored at the Manuka Oval.

Sciver completed her second fifty in as many matches off 45 balls as Thailand's attack slipped in too many inviting deliveries, but it was Knight who took the game away in an innings that featured 13 fours and four sixes.

The captain cruised past her previous T20 best score of 78 before reaching three figures off 63 balls in the final over of the innings, promptly celebrating with a six over long on.

In so doing, Knight became the first English cricketer to score centuries in all three formats of the game.

All this came after England's openers lasted three balls between them as Knight's side slipped to 7-2 having been invited to bat.

Jones fell to the second ball of the match, stumped off Nattaya Boochatham after advancing down the track, before Wyatt drove her first delivery into the covers where Wongpaka Liengprasert took a low catch.

At that point, Thailand had a foothold in the game only for Sciver and Knight to steadily, then imperiously take charge.

Thailand's distant hopes of chasing their target down suffered an early setback when Anya Shrubsole (3-21) trapped opener Boochatham lbw first ball.

Nattakan Chantam (32) looked to play positively, unfurling some impressive drives, only for the innings to stall as England's attack dried up the runs.

Chantam shared a second-wicket partnership of 43 in 70 balls with Nannapat Koncharoenkai but there was no other stand of note.

England's ground fielding remained tight and efficient to the end with the glovework of wicketkeeper Amy Jones particularly impressive - the highlight a smart stumping off an off-side wide while standing up to Shrubsole to send back Sornnarin Tippoch.

Elsewhere, Group B was thrown wide open as Pakistan upset 2016 champions West Indies, comfortably winning their opening match of the tournament by eight wickets. SCORECARD

The result sees Pakistan move into the second qualifying spot in the group, courtesy of a superior net run-rate, as part of a four-way tie on two points with England (1st), West Indies (3rd) and South Africa (4th); Pakistan and the Proteas have played just once in comparison to the other two teams.

Having been set 125 to win, Pakistan timed their chase perfectly, with player of the match Javeria Khan (35 off 28) getting the team off to a fast start and ahead of the required rate with her six-boundary-strong innings at the top of the order.

When Javeria was trapped lbw by Stafanie Taylor in the eighth over, captain Bismah Maroof came in and steered the team to victory in the penultimate over with a calming 39 not out from 37 balls.

Earlier, West Indies skipper Taylor was the standout with the bat - joint-top-scorer with Shemaine Campbelle - as she managed 43 in an otherwise uninspired batting display.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, West Indies lost talented opener Hayley Matthews for a first-ball duck as pick-of-the-Pakistan-bowlers Diana Baig (2-19) found some decent swing early on.

When the big-hitting Deandra Dottin departed in the seventh over for a solitary run from 10 balls, West Indies were three wickets down with just 28 runs scored and, while Taylor and Campbelle did their best to recover the innings somewhat, their 124-7 total proved to be well-below-par against a hugely impressive Pakistan outfit.

Live coverage of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup continues on Sky Sports, with England Women next in action against Pakistan Women at 7.30am on Friday.