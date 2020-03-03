England's Keaton Jennings says he has had 'an absolute battering' from critics

Keaton Jennings does not expect to walk back into the England Test team in Sri Lanka

England's Keaton Jennings says he has taken "an absolute battering" from critics during his international career but hopes his struggles can help budding cricketers.

Jennings has been recalled by England for this month's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka due to him averaging 44.44 in the subcontinent and hitting both of his Test tons in Asia - one in India and the other in Sri Lanka.

The 27-year-old has found life in England tougher, averaging just 17.72 from 10 Tests on home soil with a top score of 48.

"I've had an absolute battering at times. The sport section can be hard reading," said the left-hander told PA Sport ahead of England's opening warm-up game in Katunayake this weekend.

2:05 Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook says selecting Jennings for the Sri Lanka tour was a 'fairly obvious decision' Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook says selecting Jennings for the Sri Lanka tour was a 'fairly obvious decision'

"There are going to be times when you see things you don't want to see or hear things in the street. That's the life I've chosen. I've got to make sure I'm big and strong enough to know where my values are.

"I don't want to run away from my failures or my shortcomings. I have no issue being open and honest if it lets me put my head on the pillow at night.

"If a youngster reads this, sees that someone who plays for England struggles with this stuff, it might help them learn to cope. Maybe that youngster can go on and become the best player in the country."

Jennings knows he faces a battle for a place in the England XI for the first Test in Galle from March 19 - despite scoring a career-best 146 not out at the venue in 2018 during his team's 3-0 series whitewash.

1:13 Nasser Hussain says Jennings' recall is a 'short term' solution Nasser Hussain says Jennings' recall is a 'short term' solution

Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley are the men in possession of the opening berths with Rory Burns sidelined by the ankle injury he sustained playing football in South Africa.

"We've got a few guys competing for top-order places but that's healthy. It's almost like the old opening batter's union - only you know the pressure they are feeling and what they are going through," added Jennings.

"They are two very good blokes and two guys who are working very hard at their game. Whether I get the chance or not, I'm here to help England win the series. If I play, that's awesome, if I end up mixing electrolyte drinks then I'll do that.

Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley are England's current opening pair

"You cannot underestimate the level of support everyone offers each other in that dressing room. It becomes a family-type unit.

"You feel your mate's hurt when he nicks off early doors - it's hard to see because you have been in that situation and you can double it when you're playing for England.

"The casual fan behind their social media account might not understand that when they're peppering you with abuse but the guys in this dressing room are incredibly supportive."

