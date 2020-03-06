England in Sri Lanka on Sky Sports: How to watch every ball live!

England's Joe Root' will lead his team in two Tests against Sri Lanka

England will contest two Tests on their tour of Sri Lanka. Here's how you can watch every ball live on Sky Sports Cricket!

Joe Root's side are looking to build on their 3-1 series success against South Africa in the winter but will have to do so without seamers James Anderson, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer.

England in Sri Lanka fixtures

Warm-ups

March 7-9: Tour match vs Sri Lanka XI, Katunayake - from 4.30am

March 12-15: Tour match vs Sri Lanka Board President's XI - from 4.30am

Test series

March 19-23: First Test, Galle - Sky Sports Cricket from 4.15am (4am on day one)

March 27-31: Second Test, Colombo - Sky Sports Cricket from 4.15am (4am on day one, 5.15am from day three after clocks change on March 29)

