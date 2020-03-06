England's Dom Sibley targets more hundreds in Sri Lanka Test series

Dom Sibley scored his maiden Test century against South Africa at Cape Town

In-form England opener Dom Sibley has set himself a target of two centuries in the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Sibley established himself at the top of the order during England's 3-1 triumph in South Africa earlier this winter, scoring his maiden Test hundred at Cape Town and averaging 54 in the series.

The 24-year-old right-hander also added back-to-back tons during the England Lions tour of Australia - and he has his sights set on continuing that form when Joe Root's side take on the Sri Lankans.

Sri Lanka vs England Live on

"Scoring runs is my job so I'll keep trying to churn them out," said Sibley. "To get two hundreds in Australia was great, but I want to keep scoring hundreds.

"We've got two Tests coming up and I want to score two hundreds. I'm realistic enough to know that might not happen but I'm hungry, and I think I've shown that.

"It's nice to tick off another place around the world. I came on an U19s batting camp here, but that was quite a long time ago.

Sibley (right) celebrates his century against Australia A with England Lions team-mate Dan Lawrence

"It's going to be a challenge but I'm looking forward to embracing that challenge. I've got two practice games to find my feet and I'll be trying to adapt quickly."

Sibley and his team-mates begin their preparations for the Tests with a three-day match against a Sri Lanka Cricket Board President's XI in Katunayake, starting on Saturday.

They then face another Board side over four days, with the first Test in Galle due to begin on March 19, and Sibley is well aware that the spin-friendly conditions will pose different challenges from the seaming surfaces in South Africa.

7:23 Nasser Hussain discusses Dom Sibley's technique Nasser Hussain discusses Dom Sibley's technique

"I know I've got all the shots to play against spin but it's just a case of executing well and making good decisions under pressure and in the extreme heat when things are tough," he added.

"It's about having confidence within myself and having the fearlessness to play those shots.

"I just play my own way but if I feel the sweep is on, I think I showed in Cape Town that I've got the shot. It's just about how I feel and if the situation dictates the need to play it.

Sibley (right) and Zak Crawley formed a promising opening partnership during the South Africa series

"We've got a lot of experience here and I've already picked a few people's brains. I'll always have those conversations because I'm always looking for new ideas to add to my game."

England are expected to use all available members of the squad at some point during the three-day match this weekend, with batting retirements and fielding substitutions likely to feature.

All-rounder Ben Stokes will be involved, having taken part in net practice on Friday, but spinner Jack Leach could be held back until the final day of the game due to concerns over a calf injury.

Watch England's two-Test series against Sri Lanka live on Sky Sports Cricket. Our coverage of the first Test, in Galle, gets under way at 4am on Thursday, March 19.