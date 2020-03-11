England limit fan interaction and public engagements in Sri Lanka over coronavirus fears

England's Jack Leach and Joe Root pose for a selfie with fans on England's tour of Sri Lanka in 2018

England's players will avoid fan interaction and limit public engagements in Sri Lanka in response to the threat posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

The move, aimed at protecting players and fans alike, comes following advice from the NHS and the World Health Organisation aimed at avoiding possible infection and spreading.

In a statement, the England and Wales Cricket Board, said: "England players and staff have been asked to avoid any unnecessary public engagements, and temporarily avoid casual supporter interaction such as selfies or autographs.

"Whilst we acknowledge that this will be disappointing for some supporters, we stress that this a measure to protect the ongoing wellbeing of the England Test squad and is a decision which has not been taken lightly.

"In addition, England players and staff are also being instructed to avoid shaking hands where a 'fist pump' or a personal greeting will suffice. Players will no longer participate in handshakes with each other or the opposition."

Watch England's two-Test series in Sri Lanka live on Sky Sports Cricket from 4am on Thursday, March 19.