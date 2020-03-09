Sri Lanka recall Kusal Perera for England series despite finger injury

Kusal Perera has returned to Sri Lanka's squad for the series against England

Sri Lanka have recalled wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera for the two-Test series at home to England this month - despite him battling a finger injury.

Perera was dropped for the 1-0 win in Zimbabwe in January after struggling for runs in the drawn home series against New Zealand and not playing during the 1-0 loss in Pakistan.

The 29-year-old is unlikely to be fit for the first Test against England from March 19 but could return for the second in Colombo from March 27.

Perera's superb 153 not out helped Sri Lanka beat South Africa by one wicket in a thrilling Test in Durban last year

Perera was injured during a recent T20I against West Indies, in the same game spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga tore his hamstring.

Hasaranga has been named in Sri Lanka's 16-man squad but will miss the series and be replaced at a later date.

Batsman Lahiru Thirimanne has been dropped from the squad after playing the last of his 35 Tests in August 2019, against New Zealand.

Sri Lanka suffered a 3-0 home series whitewash to England in late 2018.

Sri Lanka squad for England series: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Wanindu Hasaranga*

*Hasaranga is injured and will be replaced before the first Test