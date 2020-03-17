Sky Cricket Podcast: Ricky Ponting reflects on Ashes series highs and lows during Australia captaincy

Fromer Australia skipper Ricky Ponting spoke to The Sky Sports Cricket podcast

World Cup wins, Ashes defeats and being run out by Gary Pratt - Ricky Ponting lifts the lid on his stint as Australia skipper in the latest episode of our Captain's Log podcast series.

Over the next two weeks, we will be republishing our chats with a host of former international cricket captains, including Michael Atherton, David Gower and Brendon McCullum, and we continue with the most successful captain in cricketing history, Australia's Ponting.

Ponting was at the helm between 2002 and 2011 in ODI cricket and from 2004 to 2011 in Test cricket, during which time he led Australia to victory a staggering 165 times in 230 games across all formats. He captained the team to two World Cup titles, in 2003 and 2007, but won only one of four Ashes series.

It's his Ashes defeats, in 2005, 2009 and 2010-11 that serve as Ponting's biggest regrets, with the former skipper saying, "the first two probably hurt more because we were expected to win more, certainly in 2005.

"Everyone in 2005 expected us to just come over here, whitewash them [England] again and come back with the Ashes. That didn't happen that way.

"Certainly, for me, the 2005 defeat was the hardest to cope with. But 2010-11, we were just completely outplayed."

As well as his Ashes memories, Ponting talks about what he picked up from his previous Australian captains, Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh, and reflects on how he rebuilt his career after getting into a fight outside a nightclub that had him fearing for his Australia cricketing future.

Speaking on his two World Cup triumphs, Ponting remembers that thrilling semi-final win over South Africa in 1999 and gives his thoughts on Shane Warne's failed drugs test ahead of the 2003 tournament.

Ponting also gives his opinion on the 'Monkeygate' scandal against India and how it affected his team-mate Andrew Symonds.

