Pakistan Super League postponed ahead of semi-finals due to coronavirus

The Pakistan Super League has been postponed ahead of the knockout stages after an overseas player showed symptoms of coronavirus.

The semi-finals were due to take place in Lahore on Tuesday, with the final set for the same venue on Wednesday, but the games will now be rescheduled.

Multan Sultans were poised to play 2019 runners-up Peshawar Zalmi, while first-time semi-finalists Lahore Qalandars were set to take on Karachi Kings in the last four.

Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan said: "This is absolutely the right thing to do after an overseas player, who will be tested in his country shortly, has shown symptoms of COVID-19.

"The PCB has also facilitated the process of carrying out immediate tests of all those who were involved with the Pakistan Super League."

Lahore all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez tweeted that the PCB's decision to suspend the PSL was the right call.

Chris Lynn scored a century to take Lahore into the semi-finals - but then flew home

"Wise decision according to present circumstances. Sad but health and safety comes first. We all need to observe precautions carefully," wrote the Pakistan star.

The PCB had initially shortened the tournament and brought the finals forward four days, as well as barred fans from stadiums for the final six group games in Lahore and Karachi.

A host of overseas players returned home amid fears over travel restrictions, including England's Alex Hales, Tymal Mills, Jason Roy, James Vince, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory and Liam Livingstone.

Sad to see the PSL end, but health and safety of all concerned is the key, esp those who are travelling back to their homes.Perhaps the decision could have been taken earlier, with regards to the trophy...well the table-topper should be handed the trophy? 😊 @MultanSultans — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 17, 2020

Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi has suggested his side should now be awarded the title after finishing top of the group stage, three points ahead of Karachi.