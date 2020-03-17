Sky Sports wins RTS award for coverage of Cricket World Cup final

Eoin Morgan's England beat New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final at Lord's

Sky Sports and ICC TV have won the Royal Television Society Sports Programme Award for their coverage of the 2019 Cricket World Cup final.

England defeated New Zealand on boundary countback at Lord's on July 14 last year after the two sides were tied after both the regulation 50 overs and the Super Over during a stunning game.

The Sports Programme award goes to ICC TV and @SkyCricket’s coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup Final. Judges described the coverage as “a spectacular and extraordinary moment in sporting history” #RTSAwards pic.twitter.com/fcPW6iTH33 — Royal Television Society (@RTS_media) March 17, 2020

Ian Smith and Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain called the closing stages, with former New Zealand wicketkeeper Smith famously declaring that England had won by "the barest of all margins".

Sky Sports and the ICC's coverage of the final, shown free-to-air on Channel 4, was described "as a spectacular and extraordinary moment in sporting history" by RTS judges.

Sky Sports and Sunset & Vine won the Best Sports Programme at February's Broadcast Awards for their coverage of the World Cup final.