Jofra Archer calls for action after receiving racist abuse on social media

Jofra Archer has spoken out about racist abuse

England bowler Jofra Archer has called for tougher action on racist abuse after posting messages he has received on social media.

The 24-year-old, who helped England win the World Cup last summer, took screenshots of racist messages from an individual and posted them on his Instagram story on Monday evening.

Archer commented below the messages saying: "I [have] given a lot of thought about reacting to this and I hope that no one else has to deal with stuff like this on a regular basis, it isn't ever acceptable and should be addressed properly in my opinion.

"I will never understand how people feel so freely to say these things to another human being it baffles me."

Archer was the subject of racial abuse during the final day of the first Test defeat against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui last November.

Archer is currently recovering from an elbow injury

The Sussex pace bowler, who received the abuse as he walked back to the pavilion after being dismissed for 30 during England's failed attempt to save the Test, said on Twitter after the match: "A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today while battling to help save my team.

"The crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy. The Barmy Army was good as usual also."

New Zealand Cricket announced in January that a 28-year-old man, who admitted the offence, had been banned from attending international and domestic games in New Zealand for two years.

Archer, who was recognised for his achievements at the British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards on Saturday, has not played since the first Test of the series victory in South Africa in January after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his elbow.