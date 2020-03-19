Sky Cricket Podcast: Richie Richardson looks back on his tenure as West Indies skipper

Richie Richardson in action during the second Test against Australia at the MCG in 1992

Richie Richardson opens up about his time as West Indies leader in the latest episode of our Captain's Log podcast series.

Richardson had the unenviable task of taking over an ageing West Indies side from Sir Vivian Richards - despite not being the man promoted by the out-going skipper - and was the unfortunate skipper in charge as they lost their first Test series in over 15 years.

In conversation with Sky Sports' Charles Colvile as part of our Captain's Log series, the batting legend looks back on how he got a job he never expected to get and talks about...

- Taking over the captaincy from Sir Viv just before the 1992 World Cup in controversial circumstances

- Playing against South Africa in their first Test post-apartheid and a boat party on the rest day that turned the match in the Windies' favour

- Managing Curtly Ambrose - the greatest bowler Richardson feels he played with

- How West Indies finally lost a Test series against Australia in 1995

- That shock 1996 World Cup loss to Kenya and making the semi-finals

Listen to the Captain's Log Podcasts here!