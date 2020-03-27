England's Jonny Bairstow says cricket can play huge part in uniting the nation after COVID-19 pandemic

Jonny Bairstow says cricket can play a huge part in uniting the nation once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Bairstow was part of England's World Cup-winning team which, according to figures published by the England and Wales Cricket Board, helped increase engagement in the sport in 2019 to record levels.

Around 61 per cent of cricket clubs reported an increase in members, giving the ECB an ideal platform to launch its strategy 'Inspiring Generations' from 2020.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has stopped the global game in its tracks, with no cricket scheduled to take place in England and Wales before May 28 at the earliest and recreational cricket suspended, Bairstow is hopeful that the game at all levels will galvanise the country once matches are able to take place - whenever that might be.

"It's going to have a huge effect - potentially it's going to bring people together like it did last summer when we saw the amount of people that did come together and the impact it had," Bairstow told Sky Sports News.

"Hopefully when people are able to get back outside they do come and support the games that we've got for the middle or the backend of the summer, whenever it can be.

"Being outside, being with your friends, being with your family, being with your children is what you want to be doing; there's no better place to spend a sunny day than at the cricket."

Bairstow's county, Yorkshire, is currently occupying with a skeleton staff due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the club confirmed on Thursday that it has applied to the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, in able to preserve jobs.

The wicketkeeper-batsman said that's important for counties up and down the country to do all they can to look after their people.

"It's going to be tough for all of the counties to try and make those difficult decisions and keep the staff who are so important to the clubs on for as long as possible, and keep them employed at the club, because they are the people who are the heart and soul of the club and they keep the club running day-to-day."