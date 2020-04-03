Sky Cricket Podcast: Graham Gooch on Sir Ian Botham greatness and England highs and lows

Sir Ian Botham and Graham Gooch were two key players for England over the 1980s

Graham Gooch reflects on his time as England skipper, the highs and lows of his international career and just what it was like to play with "superstar of cricket" Sir Ian Botham in the latest episode of our Captain's Log series.

Gooch hails Botham as "the greatest England cricketer I've ever played with", but Botham's own stint as captain in the early 1980s was a fraught one that ended when he was dismissed for a pair in the Lord's Ashes Test of 1981.

Gooch looks at where it went wrong for Botham as captain, and shares his memories of that incredible summer in which a rejuvenated Botham inspiring England to a 3-1 series win in what will forever be known as 'Botham's Ashes'.

Listen in the player above, or by downloading here - you can also listen at this link.

The former England opener also explains what he gleaned playing under Mike Brearley for England and Keith Fletcher for Essex, his biggest influences as captain.

Gooch gives insight too into his leading of a rebel tour to South Africa in 1982 - a decision that earned him a lengthy ban from Test cricket - and England's trip to Pakistan in 1987/88, in which then-captain Mike Gatting became embroiled in the Shakoor Rana in incident.

As for the biggest regret of his career? Gooch, a three-time beaten World Cup finalist, shared his disappointment at not being able to lead England to victory in 1992.

DOWNLOAD THE GRAHAM GOOCH 'CAPTAIN'S LOG' PODCAST HERE