Jos Buttler: England wicket-keeper to auction World Cup final shirt for London hospitals

Buttler ran out Martin Guptill off the final ball of the super over to give England victory in July's World Cup final

England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler is auctioning the shirt he wore during the 2019 World Cup final and all funds raised will go to two London hospitals.

Buttler capped England's maiden World Cup success last July by dislodging the stumps during the decisive super-over victory at Lord's against New Zealand.

But the 29-year-old will now place the iconic blue shirt on eBay and the profits raised will be given to the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charity.

"I'm going to be auctioning my World Cup Final shirt to raise funds for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals charity," Buttler said on Twitter.

"Last week they launched an emergency appeal to provide life saving equipment to help those affected during the Covid-19 outbreak."

With London bearing the brunt of cases, money raised will help the two hospitals which are both specialists in heart and lung operations.

Buttler says funds raised will go to two London hospitals battling coronavirus

The official posting attracted bids topping £10,000 after less than an hour of the seven-day auction.

It was described as follows: "The iconic long sleeve wicket keeping shirt that Jos Buttler wore during the 2019 World Cup final at Lord's signed by the team.

"As you can see from the photos of the shirt with Jos this is the genuine item and will be accompanied by a letter of authenticity from Phoenix Management.

"Whilst this shirt is precious to Jos, his memories of the day will last a lifetime and he hopes it can raise a lot of money to support this hospital with their life saving work."

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan pledged on Twitter to "kick off the bidding with £10,000" and others are expected to follow suit.