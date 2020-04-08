Ashes in the 80s - 1985: England's golden summer under David Gower

19:20 Captain David Gower had his greatest summer as England won back the urn with a 3-1 triumph on home soil. Captain David Gower had his greatest summer as England won back the urn with a 3-1 triumph on home soil.

While the 1982/83 Ashes wasn't for the faint-hearted, the return series offered England a lot more cheer.

the great Ashes tussles of the decade from the players right in the thick of the action.

the 1985 series in England.

Episode Three - 1985

Against the backdrop of the end of a year-long miners' strike and a divided country under the government of Margaret Thatcher, England captain David Gower had his greatest summer as he became the nation's darling.

Sir Ian Botham and Tim Robinson starred in the opening Test in Leeds, which England won by five wickets, before Allan Border inspired Australia to victory in the second at Lord's.

Still, there remained fractions in the Australia squad, with some players feeling skipper Border was too friendly with the England side.

The series was level at 1-1 with two games to play following draws at Trent Bridge and Old Trafford, during which Gower, Mike Gatting and Border were in the runs.

David Gower of England on the balcony with Allan Border of Australia (right) after England's victory in the 1985 Ashes

But England eventually triumphed 3-1, and won back the urn, after innings victories at Birmingham and The Oval - Gower hit a majestic double century at Edgbaston, while seamer Richard Ellison picked up 17 wickets across the two games after being recalled.