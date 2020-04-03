Coronavirus: England cricketers make £500,000 donation

England's centrally-contracted men's players will donate half a million pounds to help with the coronavirus crisis

England men's centrally contracted players will make an "initial donation" of £500,000 to the ECB and selected good causes amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Professional Cricketers' Association has announced.

Additionally, centrally-contracted members of the women's team have announced a voluntary reduction in their salary for April, May and June in line with those taken by coaches and support staff.

The announcement comes after several days of discussions over how the country's leading cricketers might respond to the pandemic.

England women's captain Heather Knight said: "All the players felt like it was the right response in the current climate to take a pay cut in line with what our support staff are taking.

"We know how the current situation is affecting the game and we want to help as much as we can. We will be discussing with the ECB further ways we can help the game in the coming weeks."

A statement from the PCA said the donation from the men's team "is the equivalent of all of the England centrally contracted players taking a 20 per cent reduction in their monthly retainers for the next three months".

The details of the charitable donation are to be determined over the next week.

