Cricket on social media: Jos Buttler World Cup giveaway and Rob Key endangering neighbours

Jos Buttler's World Cup winning shirt is up for auction for charity

The second week of lockdown has brought with it some noble charitable causes, as well as some questionable social media activity.

Jos Buttler donates his muddied World Cup-winning shirt to charity, meanwhile Rob Key is accidentally smashing golf balls into his neighbours garden in our latest look at how the cricketing world are entertaining themselves in isolation.

Keysey, Nasser Hussain and Shane Warne also make an appearance in on of our Sky Cricket 'lockdown' podcast - to listen and also hear from the likes of Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan and Oscar-winning director Sam Menders, click here.

Right, to the best of the week's social media...

It might whiff a bit, but what a fantastic giveaway by JOS BUTTLER!

I’m going to be auctioning my World Cup Final shirt to raise funds for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals charity. Last week they launched an emergency appeal to provide life saving equipment to help those affected during the Covid-19 outbreak. Link to auction in my bio. pic.twitter.com/ODN9JY4pk1 — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) March 31, 2020

FORE!! Thankfully, no neighbours were harmed in the filming of this ROB KEY instructional video...

Trying the pump drill 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/kQyHKo5dgL — Rob Key (@robkey612) April 1, 2020

DAVID WARNER shaves off those beautiful blonde locks all in the name of charity...

SAM BILLINGS too...

Please donate to show some support for our amazing NHS heroes across the country!https://t.co/h1ULM8CjrB pic.twitter.com/ElFzIWetzh — Sam Billings (@sambillings) March 31, 2020

Tune in to watch how BEN STOKES gets on in the second official Virtual Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports F1 from 8pm on Sunday...

Can not wait for this 🏎 🏎 🏎 https://t.co/J6bEA802AS — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 2, 2020

HEATHER KNIGHT can't dance, but she can breakdance - well, sort of...

Her teammates say she's the worst dancer in the team, but @Heatherknight55 has set you a challenge 🤸‍



How many can you do before you fall over? 😆#StayHomeSaveLives #StayInWorkOut pic.twitter.com/oUPfUf898s — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 2, 2020

KATE CROSS wishing her back garden was up to this standard right now...

This is better than some grounds I’ve played county cricket at! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/CKPzFjtTgX — Kate Cross (@katecross16) April 3, 2020

STUART BROAD with a moment he'd rather forget from the speedy little prankster that is Joe Root...

Not bad BUMBLE. Not bat at all - I wonder which one he got wrong...

11/12 here ... what have I won ? https://t.co/f3JZitWYVn — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) April 2, 2020

LUKE WRIGHT relishing some respite from another Jason Gillespie double-hundred tale...

With the season not starting it seems strange not hearing @dizzy259 talk about this everyday! 😂 https://t.co/4fxlhBpmyV — Luke Wright (@lukewright204) April 3, 2020

Should we begin to worry about ALEX HARTLEY?

Day 5 of lockdown... the plot has been lost #tiktok pic.twitter.com/GbxavL2gRS — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 28, 2020

Good things come to those who wait, like a second Test hundred for OLLIE POPE in the second Virtual Test...

Longest tea break ever... https://t.co/CfUpjq2ZTI — Ollie Pope (@OPope32) March 29, 2020

England virtual 'chairman of selectors' NASSER HUSSAIN is calling for his Sri Lankan counterpart to be sacked...

Well done lads never doubted you !! Surely @KumarSanga2 will have to consider his position ?? — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, SHANE WARNE has a bit of fun at Nasser's expense...

KEYSEY is keen to suggest he fared a little better against the great legspinner...