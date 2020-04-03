Cricket News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Blog
  • Competitions
  • Fixtures/Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • On Sky
  • Scores
  • Sky Bet

Cricket on social media: Jos Buttler World Cup giveaway and Rob Key endangering neighbours

Last Updated: 03/04/20 5:25pm

Jos Buttler's World Cup winning shirt is up for auction for charity
Jos Buttler's World Cup winning shirt is up for auction for charity

The second week of lockdown has brought with it some noble charitable causes, as well as some questionable social media activity.

Jos Buttler donates his muddied World Cup-winning shirt to charity, meanwhile Rob Key is accidentally smashing golf balls into his neighbours garden in our latest look at how the cricketing world are entertaining themselves in isolation.

Keysey, Nasser Hussain and Shane Warne also make an appearance in on of our Sky Cricket 'lockdown' podcast - to listen and also hear from the likes of Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan and Oscar-winning director Sam Menders, click here.

Right, to the best of the week's social media...

It might whiff a bit, but what a fantastic giveaway by JOS BUTTLER!

FORE!! Thankfully, no neighbours were harmed in the filming of this ROB KEY instructional video...

DAVID WARNER shaves off those beautiful blonde locks all in the name of charity...

SAM BILLINGS too...

Tune in to watch how BEN STOKES gets on in the second official Virtual Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports F1 from 8pm on Sunday...

HEATHER KNIGHT can't dance, but she can breakdance - well, sort of...

KATE CROSS wishing her back garden was up to this standard right now...

STUART BROAD with a moment he'd rather forget from the speedy little prankster that is Joe Root...

Not bad BUMBLE. Not bat at all - I wonder which one he got wrong...

LUKE WRIGHT relishing some respite from another Jason Gillespie double-hundred tale...

Should we begin to worry about ALEX HARTLEY?

Good things come to those who wait, like a second Test hundred for OLLIE POPE in the second Virtual Test...

England virtual 'chairman of selectors' NASSER HUSSAIN is calling for his Sri Lankan counterpart to be sacked...

Also See:

Meanwhile, SHANE WARNE has a bit of fun at Nasser's expense...

KEYSEY is keen to suggest he fared a little better against the great legspinner...

Trending

©2020 Sky UK