Cricket on social media: Mark Wood's sexy kitten and Kane Williamson's agile dog
How have cricketers been keeping amused amid coronavirus?
Last Updated: 27/03/20 4:32pm
Lockdown has arrived - and with cricketers climbing the walls, many have cranked up their social media output offering unique insights into their lives.
In this week's feature we take a look at the increasingly bizarre world of pent-up players and pundits and discover how they are entertaining themselves and each other.
Top billing would have belonged to Mark Wood's dance class but for one of the best canine catches you'll ever see! So scroll down if you're talented enough to take on Danni Wyatt in the toilet-roll challenge, want a crack at Jack Brooks' highly-addictive quiz or fancy seeing Beefy going on the offensive…
New Zealand have found their next slip fielder, haven't they, KANE WILLIAMSON?
Kane Williamson giving his dog slip catches is something you all deserve to see.— Cricket Shouts (@crickshouts) March 27, 2020
❤️️🏏 pic.twitter.com/oDsDy3EmTy
Introducing your new dance coach, MARK WOOD!
During a hugely challenging time for us all, our players have been looking at ways to stay active at home.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 27, 2020
They want to share with you their tips to hopefully brighten up your day.
First up, a dance challenge from @MAWood33! 🕺#StayHomeSaveLives #StayInWorkOut pic.twitter.com/Io3Mz3IW3R
It's often best to follow MARK BUTCHER'S advice and definitely so on this occasion...
JACK LEACH knows his place...
Being boring is boring guys! But if it gets the job done it’s definitely worth it! We are all batting at 11 so let’s not get ahead of ourselves and start playing shots. Defend your stumps. One ball at a time and let Stokes do his thing #StayAtHome https://t.co/TLudq6gVcc— Jack Leach (@jackleach1991) March 24, 2020
Somerset's former Yorkshire and Northants seamer JACK BROOKS has come up with a highly addictive quiz to pass the time...
Guess the cricketer? #creativecricketers pic.twitter.com/t8bHDTFp1W— Jack Brooks (@BrooksyFerret) March 21, 2020
We had "mind the windows, Tino" and now it's a case of "mind the wall, RAVI"...
Turns out working from home isn’t the best idea for cricketers pic.twitter.com/uBcVUiWJ34— Ravi Bopara (@ravibopara) March 21, 2020
That's some stash, IAN BELL...
One unexpected upside of self isolation and being forced to spring clean the house... I’ve come across a few items which I haven’t seen for quite a while and have huge sentimental meaning for me. Great memories. @englandcricket pic.twitter.com/oHcLlJTkKS— Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) March 25, 2020
DAVID LLOYD has his say on a scampered single...
Bat not grounded at any stage .decision out .and he has run straight down the middle of the pitch .5 penalty runs to opposition .attire has too much advertising contravening ICC protocol .One demerit point and as this is the 4th in 2 year period , he is banned for rest of series https://t.co/JY8KqivVBR— David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) March 22, 2020
SIR IAN BOTHAM still knows how to hit the target!
Day 3 isolation. How the tables have changed @BeefyBotham pic.twitter.com/1iFyqdpATd— James Botham (@JimboBotham) March 25, 2020
When he's not recording Sky Cricket Podcasts, ROB KEY is busy smashing golf balls into a tent...
Leicestershire's HASSAN AZAD shows foxes and felines can mix...
💪 | Nothing is stoping @Bat_Pad_Man’s preparation for 2020!— Leicestershire CCC (@leicsccc) March 21, 2020
🦊 #foxesfamily pic.twitter.com/KtiKWVmHz9
But for his team-mate ALEX EVANS, it's all about lambs!
💪 | Definitely our most innovative alternative work out yet from @HuwAlexEvans!— Leicestershire CCC (@leicsccc) March 23, 2020
Who can beat 1,000 lamb curls?
🦊 #foxesfamily pic.twitter.com/t6FR867rsg
STUART BROAD chuckles away at some sporting challenges
Latest #StayAtHomeChallenge. I nominate @JLolley23 . Any household item will do. #Finchy pic.twitter.com/pqOCbT9ywM— Ben Osborn (@OsbornOn1) March 21, 2020
But BROADY hasn't shirked the workouts either!
Some quality family time for England and Lancashire spinner ALEX HARTLEY...
Day 1 of lockdown got me ‘forcing’ my dad into making a TikTok. #tiktok #dancechallenge @Davidh442 pic.twitter.com/SSAQjtKGRw— Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 24, 2020
As he England Women team-mate DANNI WYATT takes on the toilet-roll challenge...
#ToiletRollChallenge Thanks for the nomination @GeorgiaAdams01 Here’s mine (10th take) ... gave my Mum a header at the end 🤩 I nominate anyone else who wants to do it 🙂 pic.twitter.com/supzvc4g2M— Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) March 21, 2020
There was a notable omission when NASSER HUSSAIN told us why David Gower was his cricketing hero...
🏏 MY CRICKETING HERO 🦸— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) March 23, 2020
🏺 1985 Ashes win as captain
😍 Fielding to Gower at cover
🧦 Fluorescent 🟠🟢 socks
🏴 Replacing Gower in squad
Our 'My Cricketing Hero' series begins with @nassercricket on the 'maverick' batsman David Gower...
Perhaps ED JOYCE has been focusing too much on one discipline when teaching his kids cricket!
Ok so I might have neglected the bowling a bit😳😳work to do! Any tips welcome #covid19cricketcamp pic.twitter.com/Z8JAOO1nia— Ed Joyce (@edjoyce24) March 25, 2020
And to think, BENEDICT BERMANGE was wondering whether you wanted a second Virtual Test...
Would you like me to run a simulation of the Second Test too, starting on Friday?— Benedict Bermange (@Benedict_B) March 23, 2020