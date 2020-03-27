Cricket on social media: Mark Wood's sexy kitten and Kane Williamson's agile dog

Mark Wood - the England seamer has taken to teaching dance while being in lockdown at home

Lockdown has arrived - and with cricketers climbing the walls, many have cranked up their social media output offering unique insights into their lives.

In this week's feature we take a look at the increasingly bizarre world of pent-up players and pundits and discover how they are entertaining themselves and each other.

Top billing would have belonged to Mark Wood's dance class but for one of the best canine catches you'll ever see! So scroll down if you're talented enough to take on Danni Wyatt in the toilet-roll challenge, want a crack at Jack Brooks' highly-addictive quiz or fancy seeing Beefy going on the offensive…

New Zealand have found their next slip fielder, haven't they, KANE WILLIAMSON?

Kane Williamson giving his dog slip catches is something you all deserve to see.



Introducing your new dance coach, MARK WOOD!

During a hugely challenging time for us all, our players have been looking at ways to stay active at home.



They want to share with you their tips to hopefully brighten up your day.



First up, a dance challenge from @MAWood33! 🕺

It's often best to follow MARK BUTCHER'S advice and definitely so on this occasion...

Dig in. — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) March 23, 2020

JACK LEACH knows his place...

Being boring is boring guys! But if it gets the job done it’s definitely worth it! We are all batting at 11 so let’s not get ahead of ourselves and start playing shots. Defend your stumps. One ball at a time and let Stokes do his thing #StayAtHome https://t.co/TLudq6gVcc — Jack Leach (@jackleach1991) March 24, 2020

Somerset's former Yorkshire and Northants seamer JACK BROOKS has come up with a highly addictive quiz to pass the time...

We had "mind the windows, Tino" and now it's a case of "mind the wall, RAVI"...

Turns out working from home isn’t the best idea for cricketers pic.twitter.com/uBcVUiWJ34 — Ravi Bopara (@ravibopara) March 21, 2020

That's some stash, IAN BELL...

One unexpected upside of self isolation and being forced to spring clean the house... I’ve come across a few items which I haven’t seen for quite a while and have huge sentimental meaning for me. Great memories. @englandcricket pic.twitter.com/oHcLlJTkKS — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) March 25, 2020

DAVID LLOYD has his say on a scampered single...

Bat not grounded at any stage .decision out .and he has run straight down the middle of the pitch .5 penalty runs to opposition .attire has too much advertising contravening ICC protocol .One demerit point and as this is the 4th in 2 year period , he is banned for rest of series https://t.co/JY8KqivVBR — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) March 22, 2020

SIR IAN BOTHAM still knows how to hit the target!

Day 3 isolation. How the tables have changed @BeefyBotham pic.twitter.com/1iFyqdpATd — James Botham (@JimboBotham) March 25, 2020

When he's not recording Sky Cricket Podcasts, ROB KEY is busy smashing golf balls into a tent...

Leicestershire's HASSAN AZAD shows foxes and felines can mix...

But for his team-mate ALEX EVANS, it's all about lambs!

💪 | Definitely our most innovative alternative work out yet from @HuwAlexEvans!



Who can beat 1,000 lamb curls?



🦊 #foxesfamily

STUART BROAD chuckles away at some sporting challenges

I’ve just hit a neighbours house with a sauce pan — Joe Lolley (@JLolley23) March 21, 2020

We’d have no windows left @josbuttler — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) March 21, 2020

But BROADY hasn't shirked the workouts either!

Some quality family time for England and Lancashire spinner ALEX HARTLEY...

As he England Women team-mate DANNI WYATT takes on the toilet-roll challenge...

#ToiletRollChallenge Thanks for the nomination @GeorgiaAdams01 Here’s mine (10th take) ... gave my Mum a header at the end 🤩 I nominate anyone else who wants to do it 🙂 pic.twitter.com/supzvc4g2M — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) March 21, 2020

There was a notable omission when NASSER HUSSAIN told us why David Gower was his cricketing hero...

🏏 MY CRICKETING HERO 🦸



🏺 1985 Ashes win as captain

😍 Fielding to Gower at cover

🧦 Fluorescent 🟠🟢 socks

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Replacing Gower in squad



Our 'My Cricketing Hero' series begins with @nassercricket on the 'maverick' batsman David Gower... — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) March 23, 2020

😂😂 — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) March 23, 2020

Perhaps ED JOYCE has been focusing too much on one discipline when teaching his kids cricket!

Ok so I might have neglected the bowling a bit😳😳work to do! Any tips welcome #covid19cricketcamp pic.twitter.com/Z8JAOO1nia — Ed Joyce (@edjoyce24) March 25, 2020

And to think, BENEDICT BERMANGE was wondering whether you wanted a second Virtual Test...