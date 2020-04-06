England all-rounder Ben Stokes spins in Virtual F1 GP, finishes last
Last Updated: 06/04/20 9:49am
England all-rounder Ben Stokes became a spinner in F1's Virtual GP as he finished 18th and last in a simulated race around Melbourne's Albert Park.
With the coronavirus pandemic halting any cricket, Stokes was behind the wheel of a Red Bull for Sunday's race, which was won by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, ahead of fellow drivers Christian Lundgaard and George Russell.
It’s the taking part that counts....it’s what I always tell my kids— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 5, 2020
Stokes - who had qualified in 16th spot - spun on lap four of the 29-lap race and eventually finished behind Sky F1 expert and former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert at the back of the field.
The 28-year-old was lapped by Stoffel Vandoorne in a Mercedes, with his promising start proving only a false dawn.
However, Stokes seemed to thoroughly enjoy himself and even suggested England team-mate Stuart Broad could join him in his next virtual outing.
Both of us in next race Stu??? Then I can compete against someone rather than driving by myself and getting lapped https://t.co/QJTfmsbYUn— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 5, 2020