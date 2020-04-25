Whispering Death: We look at Michael Holding's early career and star turn at The Oval in 1976

In episode one of Whispering Death: The Michael Holding Story, we look at some of the significant early moments in Mikey's career In episode one of Whispering Death: The Michael Holding Story, we look at some of the significant early moments in Mikey's career

Fast as lightning, smooth as silk - this is The Michael Holding Story.

In a series first shown in the summer of 2017, Whispering Death looks at the Jamaican's life, from fearsome fast bowler to revered commentator.

Every Saturday over the next few weeks we will be replaying an episode from the three-part series, as Michael Atherton ventured to the Caribbean to talk to Mikey about his cricketing career and beyond.

Michael during West Indies' tour of England in 1976

In part one - which you can watch in the video above - we discover when Michael's love of horses began as well as about his childhood in Jamaica, early days for West Indies and 14-wicket haul at The Oval in 1976.

Holding's superb display in south London came in a Test series West Indies won 3-0, after then-England captain Tony Greig had commented earlier that summer that the hosts would make their opponents "grovel".

Mikey reveals he learnt to bowl fast and straight as a young man in Jamaica but former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd says Holding was excellent at swinging the ball, too, while David Lloyd, Sir Ian Botham and Sir Geoffrey Boycott purr over Mikey's quiet and rhythmical action.

Plus, Mikey reflects on the difficult tour of Australia in 1975-76 when West Indies were thrashed 5-1 and the team spirit wasn't the best.