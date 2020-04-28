Nasser Hussain meets Sachin Tendulkar: Little Master says World Cup win best moment of his life

16:21 Sachin Tendulkar reflects on scoring his 100th international century and bowing out from cricket after 200 Test matches Sachin Tendulkar reflects on scoring his 100th international century and bowing out from cricket after 200 Test matches

Sachin Tendulkar is the most decorated cricketer of all time.

The Little Master is worshipped across the whole of India after scoring over 34,000 runs in Test and ODI cricket.

We sent former England captain Nasser Hussain to Mumbai a few years ago to find out more about Tendulkar's glittering career and what motivated him to become a true batting superstar.

In episode three - which you can watch in the video at the top of the page - Sachin chats about winning the 2011 World Cup on home soil, his final Test match and current India captain Virat Kohli.

Tendulkar celebrates India's 2011 World Cup win on home soil

Tendulkar tells Nasser that the World Cup victory was the "best moment of his life" while his 200th and last Test in his home city of Mumbai, in which India thrashed West Indies by an innings and 126 runs, was the "best send-off he could ever have imagined".

Sachin - who ended his Test career with a record 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78 - also discusses his long wait to score his 100th international century, which came in an Asia Cup fixture against Bangladesh in 2012.

Plus, Tendulkar reveals whether he achieved everything he wanted from the game - and what he admires most about Kohli.

Watch Nasser meets Sachin in the video at the top of the page.