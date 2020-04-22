Virtual Test: Jimmy Anderson takes five as Rob Key XI collapse

James Anderson returned stunning figures of 5-39 in 22 overs as Nasser Hussain's XI took control of the Virtual Test

The Virtual Test Match between Nasser Hussain and Rob Key appeared to take a decisive swing on the third day as the Hussain XI, picked predominantly from players of the 1990s, put themselves in pole position and - ironically - it was a bowler from the 2000s who contributed the most to their cause.

Anderson was the standout performer, taking five wickets for 39 in 22 exemplary overs, while he was well-supported by the other seamers, with left-arm spinner Ashley Giles not required.

Benedict's Virtual Test Simulation Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange is using a cricket simulation that takes into account batting averages, strike-rates, bowling averages and bowling speeds and plays out a five-day Test match based on those figures.

The day could not have started in better fashion for Hussain's charges as Kevin Pietersen (14), crucial to Key's hopes of parity in the first innings, was bowled by James Anderson's (5-39) first delivery of the day - Key's team in trouble immediately at 75-4, trailing still by 232.

Simon Jones (1), the night-watchman, was Anderson's second victim, while Andrew Flintoff (5) fell to Darren Gough (1-29), slicing a drive to David Gower in the covers.

There was a mini-recovery before lunch, with Ben Stokes (38) and Matt Prior (28) taking a positive approach, only for Stokes to be castled by Anderson nine minutes before the break.

Hussain's seamers wasted little time mopping up the tail after the interval, Key's XI bowled out for just 154.

The loss of Alec Stewart, for two, to Stuart Broad, rocked Hussain's XI early on in their second innings, but Graham Gooch - keen to make amends for his first-innings duck - and his old Essex mate Hussain rebuilt with a second-wicket stand of 84 before Hussain (34) fell to Flintoff for the second time in the Test, edging to Marcus Trescothick at first slip.

Stokes trapped David Gower (4) lbw with a superb piece of swing bowling - two out-swingers followed by an in-swinger to which the left-hander shouldered arms, but Gooch continued on, ending the day unbeaten on 80.

Gooch and Robin Smith will resume their partnership on day four, with Hussain's XI keen to press home their advantage, which currently stands at 294 runs.