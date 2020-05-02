ECB in talks to reschedule England versus West Indies and Sri Lanka series

England were due to face the West Indies in three Test matches starting June 4

The England and Wales Cricket Board held 'positive discussions' with Cricket West Indies on Friday as the two boards look to reschedule the postponed three-Test series between England and West Indies.

The teams were set to play the first Test at The Oval on June 4 but, on April 24, the ECB confirmed that no professional cricket would be played in England before July 1, at the earliest, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the meeting with Cricket West Indies, an ECB spokesperson said: "Positive ongoing discussions with the ECB and CWI continued on Friday.

"Both boards were represented including captains, coaches, administrators and the chief medical officers from the respective boards.

"Discussions were wide-ranging including dialogue around revised schedules and COVID-19 medical and biosecurity planning.

"Meetings will be ongoing over the next few months to reach an outcome of when international cricket could potentially return. This is a long and detailed process and is very much in the early stages of planning.

"The guidance from the Government will emphasise what we can do."

On Saturday, reports emerged that England's tour of Sri Lanka that was postponed in March has now been rescheduled for January 2021, according to Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Ashley de Silva.

"We are in the process of rescheduling the tours that have been postponed," De Silva told Sri Lankan newspaper Daily News. "England has been already rescheduled for the month of January next year but the dates have not been finalised."

The ECB are yet to comment on the supposed rescheduled Sri Lanka series.

England are currently due to tour India in January of next year.