English cricket has been missing tournament like The Hundred, says Tom Moody

The Hundred has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic

The Hundred represents a great opportunity for young English cricketers to grow, says former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody.

The new 100-ball tournament has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning Oval Invincibles head coach Moody must wait to lead his franchise.

Tom Moody (back right) will coach Oval Invincibles in The Hundred

The 54-year-old - whose coaching stints include a spell with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the India Premier League - feels England have been missing a "world-class domestic tournament" and says emerging players will benefit hugely from The Hundred when it eventually begins.

"It's a great shame for English cricket," Moody said of The Hundred's delay to Sky Sports. "People will criticise something new but this is something I believe England have been missing for some time.

"A world-class domestic tournament to be able to match up to the IPL, where you have the best of English cricket married with the best overseas players in the world.

0:51 Steve Harmison and David Lloyd support the decision to postpone The Hundred until 2021 Steve Harmison and David Lloyd support the decision to postpone The Hundred until 2021

"We have seen how effective that has been in other parts of the world - not just from a spectacle and financial point of view.

"There have been many spin-offs, such as it being the best environment for emerging players to continue to grow in a real hotbed of talent.

"Once you get that relaxed learning environment players peel off layers and when they do that they let go of unbelievable information.

1:00 ECB chief executive Tom Harrison explains why it is important for cricket that The Hundred launches in 2021. ECB chief executive Tom Harrison explains why it is important for cricket that The Hundred launches in 2021.

"I am still learning from players and their experiences and the coaches I work with."

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne - who will coach London Spirit in The Hundred - added: "Don't underestimate these competitions in allowing players to share knowledge.

"One of the reasons India have become so successful is because they are rubbing shoulders with the best in the world - training against fast bowlers, listening to players who have been around for a long time, talking about the game."

The player draft for The Hundred took place in October 2019 meaning it will be almost two years between the squads being finalised and the tournament starting.

Players will embrace anything new and exciting. They want to play against the best and test themselves. Players learn from players and different coaching staffs. Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie on The Hundred

The ECB has yet to announce whether the squads will remain the same or a fresh draft will be held but both Warne and Moody have identified some of the issues with the teams staying as they are.

Warne said: "Will they start from scratch or maybe have 10 players retained? I think everyone was pretty happy with the squads they had but two years is a lot of time for players to develop and some might retire.

"Some players may also have elevated to international cricket and not be available as much. It will be interesting to see what the ECB comes up with."

Moody added: "I think most teams would be pretty comfortable with the squads they've got. Most teams planned to have a squad capable of winning in the first year but also a long-term eye on making sure they had players they wanted to be part of their franchise for years to come.

"There are some tricky little hurdles the organisers will have to get their heads around. The one that stands out for me is the situation with Kolpak players, with deals expiring at the end of the year."