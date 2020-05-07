Edgbaston Rewind: Marcus Trescothick reflects on England smashing Australia for 400 in a day

6:33 Marcus Trescothick reflects on day one of the 2005 Edgbaston Test as England smashed an Australia side shorn of Glenn McGrath for over 400 Marcus Trescothick reflects on day one of the 2005 Edgbaston Test as England smashed an Australia side shorn of Glenn McGrath for over 400

We are replaying the epic Edgbaston Ashes Test from 2005 on Sky Sports this week, culminating in a thrilling day four on Sunday.

Day one definitely belonged to England as they pounded an Australia attack shorn of Glenn McGrath - who had rolled his ankle in the warm-up - for 407 inside 80 overs after visiting captain Ricky Ponting had surprisingly elected to bowl first in Birmingham.

Watch the video above and read below to hear from Marcus Trescothick, who smashed 90 from 102 balls and then watched Andrew Flintoff (68 off 62) and Kevin Pietersen (71 off 76) inflict further damage - as England made an excellent start in their bid to level the series at 1-1 having been thumped in the series opener at Lord's…

Trescothick cracked 17 boundaries on day one at Edgbaston

"We were quite lucky that we had a rest after Lord's.

"When we got to Edgbaston, we had a chat with everyone involved, talking about getting back to the way that we played in the previous 18 months. The aggressiveness, trying to be a bit more on top of the bowlers and take it to them.

"Everything then worked in our favour. No McGrath, they'd won the toss and bowled on a pretty flat day one pitch. And away we went.

McGrath missed the Test with an ankle injury

"We didn't see McGrath trip over the ball, just the aftermath, as you are trying to be as focussed as you can.

"I don't think you ever think, 'great, this bloke is injured', though maybe them not playing is an inspiration, realising how important he was to their team, their attack.

"Andrew Strauss and I looked at each other, a bit surprised, thinking 'this is good news for us' [when Ponting elected to field].

"We thought that if Shane Warne tossed one up, it was going to go. It was a good pitch and wasn't going to spin much on day one.

Trescothick raises his bat to celebrate his fifty

"After I got out, I remember watching the entertainment and saying to someone 'this is like a benefit game!' The ball was flying here, there and everywhere - it's wasn't normal Test cricket.

"It wasn't a slog-a-thon as such but there were some outrageous shots being played. The ball was hardly ever on the floor. It was aggressive, carefree cricket as its best and brilliant to be involved with."

Watch day two of the Edgbaston Test in full from 12.15pm on Friday on Sky Sports Cricket - and don't miss the Watchalong of day four, with Michael Vaughan, Trescothick, Warne, Pietersen and Steve Harmison, from 12pm on Sunday on the same channel.