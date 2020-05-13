ECB launches Dynamos Cricket app for children as families embrace technology during lockdown

0:37 The Dynamos Cricket app has launched, allowing kids to stay active at home and boost their batting, bowling and fielding skills during lockdown. The Dynamos Cricket app has launched, allowing kids to stay active at home and boost their batting, bowling and fielding skills during lockdown.

The lockdown period has had a positive effect on families' sporting habits, says the ECB, as it launches its new Dynamos Cricket app to help children stay active at home.

The ECB's research discovered 53 per cent of parents with kids aged 8-15 are spending more time doing physical activities with their children than before the lockdown.

In addition, 61 per cent say they are planning to continue exercising as a family once the restrictions ease and that sport is helping the physical and mental wellbeing of their families.

Dynamos Cricket is the new ECB initiative aimed at 8-11-year-olds

Technology is playing a huge part in keeping kids active during lockdown, with 85 per cent of parents surveyed saying their child has upped their use of digital platforms to aid physical activity.

The free Dynamos Cricket app, for children aged eight and over, allows kids to learn new batting, bowling and fielding skills that they can do at home without the need for a lot of space or equipment, while there are also games and interactive quizzes to keep families active and entertained.

The app - which you can download for free on iOS and Android - is part of the wider Dynamos Cricket programme that launched earlier this year for kids aged 8-11. The eight-week programme is aimed at those new to the game or those graduating from All Stars Cricket.

2:41 England bowler James Anderson took part in the launch of Dynamos Cricket - a programme aimed at inspiring a new generation of cricketers England bowler James Anderson took part in the launch of Dynamos Cricket - a programme aimed at inspiring a new generation of cricketers

Warwickshire and former England batsman Ian Bell has been using the app with his children and said: "We've tried to be as active as possible with our kids during this period.

"It has been a challenge but spending quality time with them has been one of the real bright spots. The Dynamos app is a great way for us to keep active as a family and we've been having a lot of fun using it.

"My boy is just turning eight and he's cricket-mad. The app is great because he doesn't always like listening to me."

Ian Bell: 'The Dynamos app is a great way for us to keep active as a family and we've been having a lot of fun using it'

Nick Pryde, the ECB's Director of Participation and Growth said: "Sport is clearly providing families with some much-needed relief during lockdown. As restrictions begin to ease, we hope the app will help kids to have fun whilst picking up some cricket skills.

"We continue to follow government advice and we are doing our utmost to find a way to run the Dynamos Cricket programme as soon as is is safe to do so."

For more information and updates on the programme, visit www.dynamoscricket.co.uk.