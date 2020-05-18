Rob Key: Former England batsman and Sky Sports Cricket pundit recovering from mini stroke

Sky Cricket pundit and former England batsman Rob Key is recovering after suffering from a mini stroke over the weekend.

The 41-year-old, who has become a regular face on Sky Sports since retiring from cricket in 2016, revealed the news on his Instagram account on Monday morning.

Key played 15 Tests for England between 2002 and 2005, with a best of 221 against West Indies at Lord's in 2004, while he also made five one-day international appearances and featured in one T20 international.

The right-hander struck nearly 20,000 first-class runs between 1998 and 2015 in a superb county career for Kent, captaining them for nine season across two spells.

Key captained Kent for nine seasons

Key led Kent to the 2007 T20 title, when they beat Gloucestershire in the final at Edgbaston.