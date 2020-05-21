Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes among bowlers back in England training

0:36 See how Stuart Broad prepared to go back to bowling in the nets for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic See how Stuart Broad prepared to go back to bowling in the nets for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic

Seamers Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes are among the first bowlers to return to England training on Thursday.

Broad revealed he was one of the England bowlers selected for individual sessions as they look to get in shape for a proposed behind-closed-doors series with West Indies in July.

So much work has gone on behind the scenes to make this possible. Thanks to all the people @englandcricket & @trentbridge who have been involved, I really appreciate it. Felt great to be back out there having a bowl. Loved it. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/uZNfPBKzJ3 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) May 21, 2020

Broad chronicled his return to Trent Bridge through his Instagram story, where he showed himself taking his temperature with a digital thermometer at home before uploading the result to an app.

Once at Nottinghamshire's ground he was given a designated car parking space and directed straight to the pitch.

There he bowled on a wicket on his own, with a physiotherapist there to provide support and his skills as a cameraman.

Broad was allowed into the pavilion for a toilet break and was given his own designated toilet, revealing he had to use the ladies' room.

Up to 18 bowlers will take part in individualised training sessions across seven county grounds from Thursday.

Chris Woakes revealed he was another who had returned to action on the first day as he trained at Edgbaston.

Our build-up to a re-run of the fourth Ashes Test of 2015 starts at 10am on Saturday, on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event, with the watchalong getting underway at 11am (on Sky Sports Cricket and our Youtube channel) when England's Stuart Broad will be among our special guests. Day two and day three coverage begins at 10am on both Sunday and Monday.