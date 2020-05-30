England new boy Jamie Overton as fast as any bowler in country, says twin brother Craig

Jamie Overton is as quick, if not quicker, than any other England bowler, says twin brother Craig, after both were named in a 55-man training group for the summer.

Somerset seamer Craig has played four Tests - three of them in Ashes series - and a solitary one-day international for England but fellow paceman Jamie is yet to be capped and has seen his progress affected by injuries.

Jamie's prospects of a debut were boosted on Friday, though, when he was included in an enlarged pool of players and Craig feels his sibling's speed could be a huge asset.

Jamie Overton has struggled with injuries in his career

"From a distance, it looks to me as though Jamie is bowling rockets in the nets," Craig told the ECB Reporters' Network after the bowlers in England's group resumed individual training at their counties.

"Despite his past injury problems, he is capable of bowling as fast or faster than anyone in the country.

"I'm not looking forward to facing him in the nets when that becomes possible. Every team in the world wants a genuinely quick seam bowler and Jamie fits that bill.

"He has been really unfortunate with injuries but his back problems appear over and, although he had ankle surgery at the end of last season, he had played in a lot of the games.

Craig (L) and Jamie (R) celebrate Somerset's One-Day Cup triumph in 2019

"Our aim since schooldays has been to both play for England and I firmly believe it will happen."

Six Somerset players have been named in England's training group, with Jamie and Craig joined by spinners Jack Leach and Dom Bess, all-rounder Lewis Gregory and batsman Tom Banton.

Gloucestershire wicketkeeper-batsman James Bracey has also been selected, having scored over 650 runs last term to help his side earn promotion to County Championship Division One.

James Bracey could give England another wicketkeeper-batsman option

Bracey scored two half-centuries for England Lions on their successful tour of Australia over the winter, a trip Craig was part of.

"James got runs in most of the games and seemed a really steady player," added Craig.

"I hadn't seen much of him before, but he looked the part and has clearly made a lot of progress in relatively few seasons."