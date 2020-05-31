Virtual Test - Nasser Hussain vs Rob Key: Shane Warne five-for sets up final-day chase

6:56 Nasser Hussain has a 'good feeling' about a Sachin Tendulkar ton and a final-day win over Rob Key in the Virtual Test Nasser Hussain has a 'good feeling' about a Sachin Tendulkar ton and a final-day win over Rob Key in the Virtual Test

After four days of the 'Battle of the Eras' Virtual Test, Rob Key's XI are in the driving seat, but all eyes will be on Sachin Tendulkar on the final day as Nasser Hussain's XI - who are currently 110-4 - look to chase an unlikely 347 to win.

The fact that the target is even within reach is owed to Shane Warne, who finally etched his name on the Lord's Honours Board.

Benedict's Virtual Simulation Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange is using a cricket simulation that takes into account batting averages, strike-rates, bowling averages and bowling speeds and plays out a five-day Test match based on those figures.

How were the sides picked? To mark 30 years of cricket on Sky Sports, Nasser picked his world XI from players in the first 15 years of our coverage, leaving Rob to select players from the most recent 15 years.

Having taken a pair of four-wicket hauls on his first visit to the ground in 1993, and 4-64 in England's second innings in 2005, he went one better by wrapping up the final two wickets in Rob's second innings to finish with figures of 5-63 from 22.5 excellent overs.

Steve Smith was the only batsman to put up much resistance with a solid 65, but once his partnership of 59 with AB de Villiers (18) was broken, the lower order did not offer a huge amount of resistance - the last five wickets added just 46 runs as the innings ended on 216, setting a tantalising victor target for Nasser's XI.

James Anderson (2-29) produced the perfect start for Rob's XI when they took the field 40 minutes after lunch as he induced a thin edge from Matthew Hayden (9).

A moment of genius from Virat Kohli produced the next breakthrough as he flung himself to his left at short extra-cover to grasp a full-blooded drive from Ricky Ponting (26), off countryman Pat Cummins (1-26).

Trescothick swung Nathan Lyon meatily over midwicket for six, but Anderson returned to see the back of him with a bail-trimmer for 24.

As for Brian Lara-Tendulkar partnership, it again failed to bloom as Lyon produced a brute of a delivery which rose to clip Lara's glove and nestle in the waiting hands of Ben Stokes at slip - Lara gone for two from 23 deliveries.

Jacques Kallis (6no) joined Tendulkar (31no) at the crease and they batted out the day without any more drama.