West Indies trio opt out of England Test tour behind closed doors

Three West Indies players have decided against travelling to England for next month's Test tour, which will go ahead behind closed doors in a 'bio-secure' environment because of coronavirus.

Batsmen Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul have not been named in a 25-man group, comprising a 14-strong squad and 11 reserves.

A Cricket West Indies statement said: "Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul all declined the invitation to travel to England for the tour and CWI fully respects their decision to choose to do so.

"As previously stated, CWI will not hold this decision against these players when considering future selection."

England will play West Indies in a three-Test series in July behind closed doors at The Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford, subject to UK Government clearance.

The touring party, who will all be tested for COVID-19 this week, are scheduled to fly to England on private charters on June 8.

The West Indies squad includes two uncapped players - middle-order batsman Nkrumah Bonner and fast bowler Chemar Holder.

England will host Jason Holder's side at The Ageas Bowl from July 8 before the series switches to Emirates Old Trafford for the final two games of the series, from July 16 and July 24 respectively, with the stadiums selected as bio-secure venues in large part due to their on-site hotels.

England were initially set to play West Indies in June but the coronavirus pandemic forced the series to be postponed.

The bio-secure protocols will restrict movement in and out of the venues, so the selection panel has also named a list of reserve players who will travel to train and help prepare the Test squad and ensure replacements are available in case of any injury.

Roger Harper, Cricket West Indies' lead selector, said: "The new cricketing environment will take some getting used to.

"However, being in England and working together for four weeks before the first Test will give the squad the opportunity to get acclimatised and hopefully, mentally and technically adjusted to the demands of the new environment.

"I think we have a squad that will be very competitive. More than half of the squad were involved in the victorious Test series against England in the Caribbean last year so they will bring that experience, that knowledge and belief with them and marry it to the enthusiasm and vitality of the newcomers."

West Indies 14-man squad:

Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamrah Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.