What next as West Indies arrive in England for three-Test series?

Jason Holder and his West Indies side have arrived in England

West Indies have arrived in England for their proposed three-Test series behind closed doors.

Jason Holder's side flew out from Antigua on Monday, on a chartered flight funded by the England and Wales Cricket Board, after their entire squad and coaching staff tested negative for COVID-19.

England vs West Indies schedule July 8 - first Test, The Ageas Bowl

July 16 - second Test, Emirates Old Trafford

July 24 - third Test, Emirates Old Trafford

The games will be the first international competition to be played anywhere in the world since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

England and West Indies are scheduled to play at the 'bio-secure' venues of The Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford next month with the ECB revealing the planned fixture list last week.

West Indies are set to face England in three Tests behind closed doors in July

The Ageas Bowl in Southampton will host the series opener from July 8, before the players switch to Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester for the final two fixtures, from July 16 and July 24 respectively.

West Indies, who landed in Manchester, will spend three weeks at Emirates Old Trafford quarantining and preparing for the series before heading to The Ageas Bowl for the first Test.

The squad and backroom staff will be tested again for coronavirus on Tuesday with the results expected on Thursday - anyone who tests positive would be required to self-isolate.

Nasser Hussain says the ECB and the West Indies team deserve credit for getting the three-Test series on track

Who is in the West Indies squad?

West Indies have taken a 25-man party to England, with 14 official squad members plus 11 reserves in case of injury or illness.

Seamer Chemar Holder - no relation of Windies captain Jason - and batsman Nkrumah Bonner have received their maiden Test call-ups after strong domestic campaigns, while there are recalls for batsman Jermaine Blackwood and all-rounder Raymon Reifer.

West Indies batsman Shai Hope made history in 2017 by becoming the first player to record two centuries in the same first-class match at Headingley West Indies batsman Shai Hope made history in 2017 by becoming the first player to record two centuries in the same first-class match at Headingley

Shai Hope is, of course, included - the Barbadian became the first man in history to score two centuries in the same first-class match at Emerald Headingley when West Indies won the Leeds Test against England in 2017.

West Indies Test squad for England series Jason Holder (capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

West Indies reserves for England tour Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shane Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel is among the list of 11 reserve players as he steps up his comeback from ankle surgery in November.

The Trinidadian has not played a game since his short stint with Gloucestershire last September but West Indies chairman of selectors, Roger Harper, has suggested he could play a part in England.

"A fully fit and firing Shannon adds great potency to the bowling attack, so it is important to have him back at his best."

Shannon Gabriel is among West Indies' reserves for the England tour

Who are West Indies missing?

Batsmen Shimron Hetmyer and Darren Bravo and all-rounder Keemo Paul have opted out of the tour due to coronavirus fears but Cricket West Indies says that will not be held against them when it comes to future selection.

Speaking to Sky Sports last week, Cricket West Indies chief-executive Johnny Grave said: "We were very clear from when we started speaking to players that if anyone didn't want to tour for whatever reason we would fully respect their decision and it wouldn't be held against them.

"We really wanted to make sure that the players had all the information and all the facts so that they didn't regret any decision they made - whether to tour or whether to decline the invitation."

Johnny Grave says West Indies respect the decisions of Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo and Keemo Paul not to tour England over coronavirus fears

Grave also said the fact only three players decided against touring was down to the "level of detail" the ECB and Cricket West Indies have gone into to ease the minds of the Windies team.

"It's testament to the amount of information that we've provided the players, the level of detail that the ECB have gone into and the level of detail that our medical practitioners have gone through here in order to make the players feel very safe."

What next for West Indies and England?

Holder's side will quarantine, train and undergo further testing at Emirates Old Trafford over the next three weeks before moving to Southampton.

England's players have resumed one-to-one training and skipper Joe Root told Sky Sports News they are waiting on government clearance before they step up and do group work.

England Test captain Joe Root says training felt safe and that he's looking forward to the proposed three-match series with West Indies next month

"It was very different, very well done, very well organised and felt very safe so it's a big positive moving forward," Root said after his initial training session, at Trent Bridge with former England coach Peter Moores.

"At the minute it's one-on-one with individual coaches. As the weeks progress and we get more clearance from the government to take things forward, we will then start to work in small bubbles with other players.

"I am very much looking forward to getting back around the lads even if it does mean having to follow some strict social-distancing rules."

Why Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford?

Lancashire's director of cricket Paul Allott says it will be an unprecedented achievement should the county stage Test cricket at Emirates Old Trafford in July

The stadiums were selected as 'bio-secure' venues due to their on-site hotels and coronavirus testing and screening provisions, as well as cricket facilities and ability to maintain social-distancing measures.

The grounds will be split into one zone for players and officials and another for broadcasters, media and operational staff with no one permitted to move between the two. Players will be tested regularly for coronavirus, with designated areas for isolation of anyone presenting symptoms.

Speaking to Sky Sports' The Cricket Show, the ECB's director of events, Steve Elworthy, explained The Ageas Bowl had been selected to open the series due to its adjacent full-sized practice pitch: "We wanted both teams to be able to practice and train and prepare for a Test match, and having two full grounds available to be able to train was key."

The Ageas Bowl's on-site hotel was a key reason it was selected as a bio-secure venue

Former South Africa seamer Elworthy - who previously served as managing director of the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup - also explained why two venues had been picked to host the series rather than just one.

"If you were to hold your first two Test matches at the same venue, you could end up possibly winning a series in the same conditions in the same venue, back-to-back," he said.

"We felt that to win a series you should have to win it in two separate sets of conditions. We're also trying to reduce the amount of time stakeholders or groups of people are locked down in [one] venue for periods of time."

Four venues expressed interest in hosting internationals but The Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford were later ratified by the ECB Board - both grounds will receive an administration fee for staging matches, with additional costs met by the ECB. Edgbaston has been named as a contingency venue and will also stage additional training during July.

Edgbaston will stage training and is also a contingency venue for the Test series

Will there be coronavirus substitutions?

Elworthy hopes so, confirming the ECB has held discussions with the International Cricket Council about allowing a swap should any player display COVID-19 symptoms.

He said: "That replacement would have to be a 'like for like' player. Our on-site COVID medical practitioner and Public Health England would be informed immediately and that player would then be put into isolation for a period of time, based on government guidance and the medical overlay.

The ECB's Steve Elworthy says discussions are ongoing about the possible use of replacements if a player tests positive for coronavirus during a Test match

"With the testing protocols of getting those players into that [bio-secure] bubble first, you would hope that wouldn't be a scenario we'd have to deal with. But clearly it is something we are planning for. If you are secure within the venue, and you don't break the confines of that venue, then your game should be able to go ahead with no problems at all."

Like-for-like player substitutions are currently only permitted in case of concussion, with Australia's Marnus Labuschagne becoming the first concussion replacement in Test cricket when he took Steve Smith's place during the second Ashes Test at Lord's last August after the former was struck on the neck by delivery from England seamer Jofra Archer.

Will Root captain England?

The only reason that is in any doubt is down to the fact Root's wife, Carrie, is due to give birth to their second child in the first week of July. It is unclear as yet how Root could move in and out of England's "bubble" but he says he will be at the birth regardless, so may be forced to miss a Test.

Root talks with Windies skipper Jason Holder during the Test series in the Caribbean last year

The 29-year-old would have no qualms handing over the reins to vice-captain Ben Stokes, insisting the all-rounder would do a "fantastic" job.

"One of his great qualities as vice-captain is the example he sets - the way he trains, how he wants the ball in difficult circumstances, the way he stands up in difficult scenarios with the bat," Root said of Stokes.

"He drags people with him, gets the best out of players around him and gives the whole team a lift. People will always follow him, look up to him and want to play for him whether he is captain or not.

"If Ben were to captain, I think he would be fantastic."

Former England bowler Darren Gough says having no crowds against the West Indies and Pakistan could impact on the performance of all-rounder Ben Stokes

Who else will play for England?

England named 55-players in a back-to-training group but are yet to officially announce a Test squad.

Michael Atherton, though, expects selectors to prioritise Test cricket this summer, with the games part of the World Test Championship and this year's T20 World Cup in Australia potentially being postponed from its October and November slot due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain discuss whether opening batsman Rory Burns will regain his place in England's Test team after an ankle injury

There are 14 uncapped players in England's 55-man training party, including Essex batsman Dan Lawrence and Surrey spinner Amar Virdi, though they may have to wait for debuts if the hosts - currently fourth in the World Test Championship - operate at full strength in red-ball cricket.

Nasser Hussain, however, does expect some rotation among the seamers with three Tests in 21 days against West Indies and a series against Pakistan also pencilled in for later in the summer.

"The likes of Mark Wood and James Anderson will be rotated, to make sure they don't go from four months off to playing every single day. They need to be looked after whether in times of coronavirus or not," said Hussain.

James Anderson injured his rib in his previous Test, in South Africa in January

What will England and West Indies be playing for?

Besides potentially crucial World Test Championship points - England are currently fourth in the table, behind India, Australia and New Zealand, while West Indies are eighth of the nine teams involved having yet to register a point - the sides will also compete for The Wisden Trophy.

West Indies hold the prize having beaten England 2-1 at home in early 2019, winning in Barbados and Antigua by 381 runs and 10 wickets respectively before the tourists earned a consolation 232-run victory in St Lucia.

England have not lost a series at home to West Indies since being thrashed 4-0 in 1988 - the 1991 and 1995 series both ended 2-2, while England have since reeled off six wins on the spin (2000, 2004, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017).

England beat West Indies 2-1 at home in 2017

Hope's heroics three years ago secured victory for West Indies in the second Test but the Caribbean outfit lost the series 2-1, with England thumping them by an innings and 209 runs in the day-night first Test at Edgbaston - West Indies losing 19 wickets on the third and ultimately final day - before securing a nine-wicket success in the final clash at Lord's.

What about the rest of the 2020 summer?

A decision on the planned three ODIs against Ireland, three Tests and three T20Is against Pakistan and six white-ball games against Australia will be made at a later date, as will calls on the fixtures for England Women, who had matches scheduled against India and South Africa.

Lancashire chief executive Daniel Gidney believes the county could welcome supporters back inside Emirates Old Trafford later in the summer

No domestic cricket will be played in England and Wales until at least August 1 but a truncated season could see regional four-day cricket played.

There are also proposals to admit a small number of fans into games as long as they strictly adhere to social-distancing measures.

First off, though, it's England versus West Indies, which will be shown in full on Sky Sports should the series, as expected, go ahead.