Chris Jordan says England will continue to embrace diversity

England's Chris Jordan and Jofra Archer at training ahead of last year's ODI against Ireland in Dublin

Seamer Chris Jordan says England's cricketers all have a role to play when it comes to calling out racism.

Jordan, 31, missed out on a place in last year's World Cup-winning squad but told Sky Sports News' David Fulton that the inclusion of paceman Jofra Archer, spinner Adil Rashid and all-rounder Moeen Ali sets an example for social diversity in sport.

"Speaking from that team's point of view, what you see is what you get," said Sussex's Jordan, who was named in England's 55-man training squad last month. "It is very diverse and in general that's actually well led by Morgy [captain Eoin Morgan].

"We embrace the fact that everyone has come from different backgrounds, we embrace the fact that everyone has different values and stuff like that and we actually play as one.

"We speak about those things openly and if anything like that was to transpire, people are called out on it for sure.

"So that from that point of view, we do take the need. But you can only look on the pitch and off the pitch at the camaraderie that the entire team has, in that whole dressing room.

"We have so much respect and love for one another and that transpires onto the field but most importantly I think it's genuine and that's the key to it.

"We all have that role to play in terms of that awareness and that policing and that continuation to be anti-racist.

"That is definitely not an issue in the England team and if anything it leads the way in terms of how diverse the entire team is, so it's a good example to follow."

With the growth of the Black Lives Matter movement, Jordan said that both he and his team-mates would strive to continue to be role models for all in society.

"Firstly, it's sad obviously that it has had to come to violence for people to be heard but I believe that it's a significant moment for sure," he said.

"It has been years of oppression and struggles that we've had and I think that the Black Lives Matter movement can play a real pivotal role.

"You can only look at the images and see the passion that has come out to know where it is heading. This situation does feel different from other situations that have come about in the past; it does feel like change can be on the horizon, it does feel like change is on the horizon.

"But I think for me knowledge is power. A lot of people understand the history and a lot of people are taught that history more or less started at slavery, but there's history before slavery and in Africa there was plenty of independence and pioneering going on and actually we were leaders in the world.

"Like the coronavirus, I think that the Black Lives Matter movement will have a similar impact in terms of there will be a lot of self-assessments going on; people will be checking their own actions when it comes to racism and the on-going issue with that.

"That needs to stop and we need to keep having those uncomfortable conversations and to keep calling people out on it. I think that's one of the ways that we can implement change, for sure.

"The realisation of people is coming to the fore and we have a duty to keep policing it because that's one of the only ways that it will be eradicated. The message is clear - enough is enough."

Jordan is delighted to be back training, all be it like his team-mates on a one-on-one basis, and says that during lockdown he has worked hard to maintain the rhythm and positive vibes he thrived on in this year's Pakistan Super League.

By his own admission a recall to the Test team appears unlikely just now so the majority of Jordan's practice has been geared to honing his white-ball skills in the hope of playing against Ireland and Australia later this year, should those fixtures be confirmed.

England's first fixture of the summer - the first of three Tests against West Indies - is now less than a month away.

Jordan paid tribute to the tourists, who landed in Manchester on Tuesday, for making the long trip from the Caribbean despite the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom.

West Indies will now enter a bio-secure environment at Emirates Old Trafford and train for the next three weeks, before heading to the Ageas Bowl for the first Test which begins on July 8.

"Obviously those talks must have gone on for a few months and I guess the bottom line is that I'm just happy that agreement was reached and that they took the steps to even come here," reflected Jordan.

"A lot of guys might have had concerns and raised a lot of questions around coming to England but that's credit to the ECB and all of the medical staff at the ECB for obviously relaying the correct information and being very thorough and basically painting a vivid picture for them of what life would look like here for them.

"So I guess that all of the guys who came were willing to accept that in terms of having to isolate and probably being as not as free as they normally do when they come on English tours.

"But I guess just like everyone else they just want to get back out there and play cricket and they obviously saw it as an opportunity to do so and we must be very grateful for that and hopefully both teams can put on a great show because I'm sure the whole world will be watching."

