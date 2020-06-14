West Indies seamer Kemar Roach says there will be 'no friendships' with England's Jofra Archer

West Indies' Kemar Roach says there will be "no friendships" with Barbados-born seamer Jofra Archer during the three-Test series in England.

England quick Archer played against West Indies during the 2019 Cricket World Cup but is yet to play a Test against them, something that is set to change in this summer's behind-closed-doors series.

Roach, also from Barbados, says Archer has done a "fantastic job" in his international career so far but insists there will be no niceties when the Test series starts at The Ageas Bowl on July 8.

"Jofra made his decision and he's done a fantastic job for England so far but there will be no friendships during this series," said Roach, who is seven wickets away from 200 in Test cricket.

Archer was born in Barbados but qualified for England in early 2019

"It's all about winning and playing hard cricket. We will devise a plan for our batsmen to counter him and I'm looking forward to that battle.

"I saw him as a youngster in domestic cricket back home in Barbados and always thought he was talented. He has come over here and shown what he can do.

"I want to wish him all the best in his career. But you will definitely see if we have any words for him on the field when that comes around."

Roach picked up 18 scalps at 13.88 as West Indies beat England 2-1 at home in early 2019 to regain the Wisden Trophy, with his figures of 5-17 helping skittle the tourists for just 77 in Barbados.

Roach trains at Emirates Old Trafford (Pic: Cricket West Indies)

The paceman is confident the side can successfully defend that crown in a place he has labelled a "fast-bowling paradise," suggesting the fact no fans will be at games due to the COVID-19 outbreak can work in Windies' favour.

"It's different conditions to the Caribbean and the ball will do a bit more here. I think we have to adjust our plans but I don't think our mode of attack is going to change much," added Roach.

"We saw what happened in the Caribbean and that's pretty fresh in our minds. If we can get stuck into the batsmen we will have a great chance of defeating England.

"Our plan was always to make it tough for the English batsmen and we did that fantastically. We want to execute that again now and I don't see why not.

"I'm proud of the team for what we did then but we've moved on now. It's all about taking the Wisden Trophy back to the Caribbean.

"The strong England support they have here can play a part. Now it's a more level playing field. When July 8 comes, let's see how it goes and how fast we can adapt and get stuck into the English."

