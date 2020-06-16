Hosting T20 World Cup 'unrealistic', says Cricket Australia chairman

Australia are due to hold the T20 World Cup later this year

Staging the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia this year is "unrealistic", says Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 18 to November 15, and officials have previously said they are planning for it to proceed on those dates.

But with many global borders still shut due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions, Eddings, who previously has written to the ICC requesting a postponement, conceded the event is increasingly unlikely to go ahead in 2020.

"While it hasn't been formally called off this year, or postponed, trying to get 16 countries into Australia in the current world, where most countries are still going through COVID spiking, I think it's unrealistic, or it's going to be very, very difficult," Eddings said.

Eddings said Cricket Australia had put forward a number of options to the International Cricket Council.

"The ICC are having meetings as we speak, it's a bit of a movable feast at the moment," he said.

T20 World Cup chief executive Nick Hockley, who on Tuesday took over as interim Cricket Australia chief, said he expected the ICC to make a decision about the tournament's future next month.

"We've got a fantastic local organising committee who are busy preparing for every eventuality and the decision that will come," Hockley said.