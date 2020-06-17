England vs West Indies: We look at uncapped five in training group

Somerset seamer Jamie Overton is pressing for an England Test place after being named in the red-ball training group ahead of the first Test against West Indies

England's 30-man red-ball training group ahead of the Test series against West Indies features five players who have yet to make a senior international appearance in any format.

Here is our guide to Jamie Overton, Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi, Dan Lawrence and James Bracey…

England red-ball training group Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonnny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Dom Bess (Somerset), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Jamie Overton (Somerset), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Amar Virdi (Surrey), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)

England vs West Indies schedule July 8 - First Test, The Ageas Bowl

July 16 - Second Test, Emirates Old Trafford

July 24 - Third Test, Emirates Old Trafford

JAMIE OVERTON (Somerset, seamer)

Quicker and more aggressive than his twin brother Craig - who has played four Tests and a solitary one-day international for England - Jamie bagged 28 wickets in eight County Championship games for runners-up Somerset in Division One last term as well as six in two matches while on loan at Northamptonshire in Division Two. Jamie's career has been affected by injury but his express pace means he remains on the radar as England look ahead to the next Ashes tour down under in 2021-22.

OLLIE ROBINSON (Sussex, seamer)

Robinson's stats over the last two campaigns, albeit in Division Two, have been remarkable - 74 wickets at 18.66 in 2018 and 63 at 16.44 in 2019, taking his overall first-class record to 236 wickets in 56 games at 22.33. He also picked up seven wickets in the match this winter as England Lions secured a first win over Australia A. Consistent, accurate and skilful, Robinson has also added pace, according to Chris Jordan, who says his Sussex team-mate "is 100 per cent a potential England cricketer".

AMAR VIRDI (Surrey, spinner)

Spinner Virdi will become just the third Sikh to play for England - after Monty Panesar and Ravi Bopara - if he steps up to the international stage, something he has long been expected to do. The 21-year-old off-spinner took 39 wickets in the 2018 County Championship to help Surrey win the title and, after missing the first nine games in 2019 as his fitness dropped below a level his county deemed satisfactory, Virdi returned in style with match figures of 14-139 against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

DAN LAWRENCE (Essex, batsman)

After helping Essex complete a Championship-Vitality Blast double in 2019, Lawrence was in electric form for the Lions over the winter, scoring two hundreds and a fifty in three red-ball games down under and averaging a lick under 100 across all formats. Eyes have been on Lawrence since he scored a Championship ton at the age of 17 - the third youngest man to do so - against Surrey in 2015 and he has now scored over 3,800 runs in 70 first-class games, including 10 tons. He bowls tidy off-spin as well.

JAMES BRACEY (Gloucestershire, wicketkeeper-batsman)

England are well-stocked for glovemen with Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings and Ben Foakes around but Bracey could take the mitts if necessary. His primary suit right now, though, is batting with the left-hander's top-order runs helping Gloucestershire to promotion to Division One last term. He is also averaging over 60 from an albeit small sample of nine List A matches and, like others on this list, impressed in Australia over the winter, notching a couple of fifties during the Lions' tour.