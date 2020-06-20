Mashrafe Mortaza one of three Bangladesh players to test positive for coronavirus

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza is one of three players from the country to test positive for coronavirus.

Seamer Mortaza, who is also a member of Bangladesh's national parliament, has played 310 games for the Tigers across all formats, with his most recent appearance coming in an ODI against Zimbabwe in March.

Spinner Nazmul Islam and batsman Nafees Iqbal - the older brother of Tamim Iqbal - have also tested positive.

Writing on social media, Mortaza, 36, said: "Today my COVID-19 results came as positive. Everyone please pray for my quick recovery.

"We all have to become more careful. Let's all stay at home, and not get out unless it is necessary. I am abiding by the protocol at home. Rather than panic, we need to raise awareness about corona."

Bangladesh were poised to tour Sri Lanka for a Test series in July and then host New Zealand in August but the COVID-19 pandemic has put those series in doubt.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi revealed last week that he had tested positive for coronavirus.