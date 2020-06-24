Surrey aiming to stage two-day friendly game against Middlesex in July

Surrey players could be back in whites and in action as early as July

Surrey hope to host a two-day friendly match against Middlesex behind closed doors at the Kia Oval towards the end of next month.

While England are set to start their international summer on July 8 with a three-Test series against the West Indies, the domestic season has been delayed until at least the start of August because of coronavirus.

The England and Wales Cricket Board remains optimistic that a County Championship programme can be staged, even if the T20 Blast will take priority.

The match, which would mark the start of Vikram Solanki's tenure as Surrey head coach, is set to take place on July 26-27 and will be streamed on club channels and the Brown Caps' Facebook page.

1:05 Vikram Solanki says it's an honour to be Surrey's new head coach. He's the first British Asian to hold the position at a domestic county Vikram Solanki says it's an honour to be Surrey's new head coach. He's the first British Asian to hold the position at a domestic county

Surrey hope the game is a precursor to "returning to competitive action the following weekend".

Alec Stewart, Surrey director of cricket, said: "I'm really excited to hopefully see cricket return to the Kia Oval at the end of July and then for the rest of the season."

Surrey's announcement also seems to indicate Middlesex are preparing to bring their players out of furlough.

Surrey and Lancashire are the only two counties who have not turned to the government's job-retention scheme for any of their playing staff in recent months.

On Tuesday Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that no decision on when recreational cricket can resume has been made as yet, saying "we're still working on ways to make cricket more Covid-secure, but we can't change the guidance yet."

