West Indies warm-up report: Jason Holder not risked on final day of drawn intra-squad game

Jason Holder did not bat or bowl on the final day of the West Indies warm-up game as he recovers from an ankle niggle

West Indies captain Jason Holder maintained a watching brief as the tourists' three-day intra-squad match at Emirates Old Trafford ended with half-centuries from Sheyne Moseley, Shane Dowrich and Shamarh Brooks.

England vs W Indies Live on

Holder, who has been working back from an ankle niggle, declined to bowl himself once again despite taking the field in the morning session and did not bat in his team's second innings.

That means the all-rounder's time in the middle has been restricted to a golden duck on Wednesday afternoon, though head coach Phil Simmons said "that was always the plan for this match".

"Jason has had a slight niggle on his ankle and that is what has held him back from bowling," Simmons told the PA news agency. "He will be back to bowling in the four-day game and should be bowling his full quota. As for the batting if you get one ball and you're out, that's all you can do."

There was also a moment of concern for wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, who injured his side midway through the final day and was not seen again. He received treatment back in the dressing room, with Brooks and Shai Hope each taking a turn with the gloves but, while Simmons said Dowrich will be assessed by the doctor he added "he seems to be doing fine".

The match itself - the first top-level cricket anywhere in the world since mid-March - moved gently towards its drawn conclusion, the intensity of the first two days dialled down as the prospect of a positive result receded.

Sheyne Moseley impressed, top-scoring with an unbeaten 83, but he is currently among the West Indies' reserves

Kraigg Brathwaite's XI were able to declare 313 ahead at lunch, with a stand of 131 between Dowrich (56no) and Brooks (66no) leaving them in a strong position. Moseley managed to outscore both in the final innings, following his earlier score of 40 with a well-constructed unbeaten 83, but he is listed among 11 reserves rather than in the 14-strong Test squad.

There is a chance to be promoted from one to the other before the first Test against England on July 8, with Trinidadian paceman Shannon Gabriel almost certain to having proved his fitness.

"He looks ready, that was evident here," said Simmons. "When you see how he bowled in the first innings, then again yesterday and even more so this morning you could see he's close to 100 per cent.

"Now we want to get him up to 100 just before the Test match."

Brathwaite's XI resumed the day on 99-3 and quickly lost Roston Chase lbw for four, Gabriel with his fourth scalp of the match, after which Dowrich and Brooks took over for the remainder of the session.

Brooks was dropped on five, a one-handed effort going down at mid-off, while Dowrich was also in single figures when he found himself in the midst of an opportunistic appeal.

Very eventful morning here in Manchester 😳 Shannon Gabriel has already trapped Roston Chase LBW for 4 and look at what happened in his next over 😅



What are your thoughts; should this be out or not out? 😂



Brathwaite’s XI 112-4 (29 Overs)#MenInMaroon #WIReady 🌴🏏 pic.twitter.com/rtICTjGj9j — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 25, 2020

Dowrich had gloved a Gabriel bouncer to third slip but seemingly missed a no-ball call - there were a sloppy 34 in the match - as he began walking away. The catcher, Kyle Mayers, then hurled down the stumps but the ensuing celebrations were quietened by the umpire's dead-ball call.

The scoring was care-free thereafter, leading to a declaration by Brathwaite's team on 231-4. The fourth and final innings of the match was by a distance the gentlest, with Moseley taking advantage better than anyone.

Joshua da Silva switched with Jermaine Blackwood to open the batting but nicked off for 14, while Sunil Ambris was cleaned up cheaply by Raymon Reifer, the left-armer following up his day two five-for with another wicket.

Blackwood played Keon Harding into his stumps but although Moseley was moving towards a century against some gentle spin bowling from Brathwaite and Chase, the decision was made to wrap things up at 5.30pm with the scoreboard reading 149-3.

Watch England's three-Test series at home to West Indies live in full on Sky Sports from Wednesday, July 8.