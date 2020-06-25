Alex Hartley among 25 players to receive ECB regional retainer

Alex Hartley has taken 39 wickets in 28 ODIs for England Women, at 24.35 apiece

World Cup-winner Alex Hartley is among 25 players to be handed regional retainers as part of the England and Wales Cricket Board's process towards professionalising the domestic women's game.

Hartley, who played in all-but one of England's matches in their 2017 50-over global triumph, lost her central contract last year, as did seamer Beth Langston, an unused squad member three years ago.

But the pair - along with fellow England internationals Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Sophia Dunkley and Bryony Smith - are among those who will link up with eight regional hubs.

The 25 players will progress onto the 40 full-time contracts the ECB intends to award this year, having had to delay plans to do so this summer because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

2:05 England captain Heather Knight says cricket needs to attract more diverse groups of people to help the game move forward England captain Heather Knight says cricket needs to attract more diverse groups of people to help the game move forward

Clare Connor, the ECB's managing director of women's cricket and recently-appointed MCC president, said: "In what has been a challenging year for the whole game, it is pleasing to be able to support 25 women's domestic

cricketers by offering them regional retainers.

"In doing so, we are taking another step towards contracting our first cohort of full-time, professional players in the women's domestic game.

"We know that in order for the women's game to continue to grow, we need a strong and thriving domestic set-up to enable more women to be able to make a living from the game.

"Girls need to see visible role models and to know that a talent and performance system exists for them to fulfil their potential.

"I'm excited to see how these players progress with greater support over the next couple of years - it's another significant step forward for our sport."

Those on the regional retainers will follow strength and conditioning programmes and, once the 40 full-time deals are awarded, there will be five players in each of the eight regions.